Recent Sepsis From A Dog Lick Case Is Not Isolated: Why Regular Screening and Vaccines Matter For Your Pet's Health

Dogs are called "fur babies", and in return, they give sloppy, wet kisses that people often wear like badges of honour. But as recent headlines have shown in the case of Manjit Sangha, an Indian-origin woman who lost her limbs to sepsis triggered by a simple dog lick over an open wound, the boundary between "affection" and "infection" is thin. The medical culprit is often capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacterium found naturally in the saliva of up to 74% of dogs. While harmless to them, it can be fatal to humans if it enters an open scratch or wound. But this isn't just a "human" problem. The health of pets is the first line of defence for families. If there is no screening, vaccinating, and monitoring of pets, then their lives are at risk, alongside an invitation to a zoonotic crisis in living rooms.

The Silent Killers: When 'Normal' Isn't Normal

Veterinary medicine in India is seeing a sharp rise in "sudden deaths" that could have been prevented with regular screening. Take the tragic case of Koffee, a vibrant 5-year-old cocker spaniel who appeared perfectly healthy until he collapsed and died within six hours. The autopsy revealed a massive, undetected bacterial infection, likely leptospirosis, that had quietly compromised his organs.

Leptospirosis is a "silent killer" rampant in India, often spread through contaminated water or soil. It doesn't always show symptoms until the final, fatal stage. According to the Indian Journal of Veterinary Medicine, regular "7-in-1" vaccinations are the only shield against such swift, invisible predators. When pet parents skip a booster, then they aren't just skipping a vet visit; they are leaving the door wide open for pathogens that can jump from the pet's saliva to the pet parent's bloodstream.

The Senior Struggle: Managing Epilepsy In Ageing Pets

Then there is the case of Sheru, an 11-year-old labrador, that this author has witnessed first-hand. Labradors are the heart of many Indian homes, but they are also genetically predisposed to certain neurological hurdles. Sheru suffers from idiopathic epilepsy, experiencing violent 'grand mal' fits that leave his family terrified.

For a senior dog like Sheru, the stakes are higher. "Seizures in older dogs aren't just neurological glitches; they are often secondary to metabolic issues or organ failure," notes a recent study in the Indian Journal of Animal Sciences. Managing Sheru requires more than just medication; it requires a sterile, stress-free environment and precise monitoring. An ageing dog with a compromised immune system is a greater carrier of opportunistic bacteria. If Sheru's skin isn't healthy, or if his fits lead to self-injury, the risk of a simple lick becoming a sepsis trigger for his carers increases exponentially.

Loki the labrador

The Bathroom Puppy Legacy: Fungal Infections And Hygiene

Hygiene isn't just about a bath; it's about the environment of growth. Consider Loki, this author's labrador who spends his life battling stubborn fungal skin infections. Every time it rains or he gets slightly damp, Loki erupts in itchy, red patches.

The root cause? Loki was kept in a damp, dark bathroom as a puppy during his crucial first few months. This "bathroom puppy" syndrome creates a permanent vulnerability to malassezia dermatitis (yeast infections). Fungi thrive in humid, poorly ventilated spaces, and once a pup's skin barrier is compromised in early life, it becomes a lifelong battle. These aren't just "skin issues"; they are entry points for secondary bacterial infections that make the dog's saliva and dander a biohazard for the household.

Why It Matters For India

In India, the proximity between pets and people is closer than in many Western nations. Dog parents share beds, sofas, and even plates. This is why the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has heavily pivoted toward the "One Health" approach.

ICMR research indicates that nearly 75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic (jumping from animals to humans). With India's tropical climate, pathogens like leptospira and capnocytophaga thrive year-round. The ICMR's "One Health Mission" emphasises that a pet's vaccination record is a public health document. When there is a failure to treat a dog's fungal infection or miss a screening for a senior Labrador, then pet parents are ignoring a link in the chain of human disease prevention.

Your 3-Step Protection Plan

Strict Vaccination Schedules : Never miss the 7-in-1 or rabies boosters. They are the primary "firewall" for your family.

: Never miss the 7-in-1 or rabies boosters. They are the primary "firewall" for your family. Regular Blood Work : For senior dogs (7+ years), biannual blood tests can catch "silent" infections like leptospirosis before they become fatal.

: For senior dogs (7+ years), biannual blood tests can catch "silent" infections like leptospirosis before they become fatal. Wound Awareness: If you have an open cut, keep it covered. If your pet has a skin infection, seek immediate veterinary care, not just for their comfort, but for your safety.

A dog's lick is an act of love, but let's make sure it's a healthy one. Pets rely on their pet parents for their voice; let's use it to ensure they stay safe alongside you.

