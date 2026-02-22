Woman Loses 4 Limbs After A Dog's Lick Causes Sepsis: What You Need To Know About The Life-Threatening Condition

A 52-year-old UK woman underwent quadruple amputation after a lick from her dog caused sepsis on a small cut or scratch. The survivor, Manjit Sangha, has returned home after 32 weeks in hospital, several cardiac arrests and the amputation. Sangha, in July 2025, returned home on Sunday afternoon from work feeling unwell. The next morning, she was unconscious and her hands and feet were ice-cold, her lips had turned purple and she was struggling to breathe. Speaking to BBC, her husband, Kamaljit Sangha said, "Your mind is all over the place. You're thinking, 'How can this happen in less than 24 hours?' One minute on a Saturday, she is playing with the dog, Sunday she's gone to work, Monday night she is in a coma."

She was then rushed to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Later, doctors had to amputate both of her legs below the knee, as well as both of her hands, due to the spread of the condition. Sangha suffered six cardiac arrests and had several complications during her stay at the hospital. Along with the amputation, her spleen was also removed.

Doctors say that the infection might have started when her dog licked a small cut or scratch. This allowed bacteria from the animal's saliva to enter her bloodstream. Capnocytophaga canimorsus is a bacteria found in dogs, which is harmless for them. However, it can cause illnesses such as sepsis or even death in humans, in severe cases.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition, wherein your body reacts to an infection. It is a chain reaction triggered throughout your body wherein your immune system destroys healthy tissues and organs by mistake. This results in widespread inflammation throughout your body.

Sepsis, in severe cases, may progress to septic shock, which causes a drop in blood pressure levels. This can lead to tissue damage, multiple organ failure and death. Hence, it is important to treat the condition early.

Causes Of Sepsis

Cleveland Clinic says that bacterial infections are the most common cause of sepsis. "Fungal, parasitic and viral infections are also potential sepsis causes." Some of the common types of infections that cause sepsis are:

Infections in the respiratory system including your lungs

Infections in the urinary tract system such as bladder or kidneys, especially if you have a catheter

Infections in your gastrointestinal system such as appendix (appendicitis), abdominal cavity (peritonitis), gallbladder or liver

Infections in the central nervous system, including your brain or spinal cord

Infections in the skin

Symptoms Of Sepsis

Sepsis can affect different parts of your body. Some of the common signs of sepsis includes:

Red or discoloured rash

Small and dark red spots on your skin

Peeing less, or having strong urges to pee

Low energy

Fatigue

Fast heart rate

Low blood pressure

Fever or very low body temperature

Shaking or chills

Rapid breathing or shortness of breath

Extreme pain

Complications Of Sepsis

Sepsis can lead to life-threatening complication, some of which are:

1. Septic Shock

This happens when sepsis causes a drastic drop in blood pressure, affecting blood flow to the organs. This can cause tissue damage due to oxygen deprivation and can progress rapidly to multiorgan failure.

2. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ARDS develops as sepsis triggers fluid buildup in the lungs, severely reducing oxygen exchange. Patients suffer from shortness of breath and require ventilation. It increases risks of prolonged ICU stays and long-term lung damage.

3. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)

DIC involves abnormal blood clotting throughout the body, consuming clotting factors and causing widespread bleeding. Small clots block vessels, damaging tissues, while depleted factors lead to haemorrhages.

4. Acute Kidney Injury

Sepsis frequently causes kidney failure due to low perfusion, toxins, and inflammation. Reduced blood flow starves kidneys of oxygen, eventually requiring dialysis. Survivors may face chronic kidney issues or permanent damage.

5. Post-Sepsis Syndrome (PSS)

A majority of survivors suffer from PSS, which is marked by fatigue, cognitive decline, muscle weakness, and mood changes. Organ damage, PTSD-like symptoms, and recurrent infections persist months or years after recovery.

