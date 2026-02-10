Scratched By A Cat? Risks Beyond Rabies You Should Know

A cat scratch usually seems harmless. It may sting for a moment, you wash it off, and then you forget about it. After all, your cats are common household companions you love, and they are not wild animals. Rabies is usually the only risk people think about. But doctors warn that cat scratches can sometimes lead to health problems beyond rabies, especially if they are deep, ignored or occur in people with weaker immunity. Most scratches heal without trouble, but it helps to know when to be cautious."Commonly known as cat scratch fever, this is caused by the bacterium Bartonella henselae. It's typically transmitted via kittens or cats that have fleas," said Dr Neha Rastogi, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Gurgaon. "It can also cause Pasteurella Multocida infection. It is caused by a bacterium found in the mouths and under the claws of many healthy cats. It is a leading cause of soft tissue infections following an animal injury," she added.

Why cat scratches can cause problems

Your household pet cat may carry bacteria on their claws and in their mouths. Even indoor cats can harbour germs picked up from their environment, litter trays or prey like insects and rodents. When a scratch breaks the skin, these bacteria can enter the body. In some cases, this leads to infection days or even weeks later, rather than immediately.

As per the journal Statpearls, one of the most well-known risks is cat scratch disease, caused by a bacterium called Bartonella henselae. It is usually transmitted through scratches, bites or even when a cat licks broken skin.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may appear one to three weeks after the scratch. These can include swelling or a small bump at the scratch site, followed by swollen lymph nodes, especially in the neck, armpits, or groin. Some people also experience fever, fatigue, headache or muscle aches.

In healthy adults, cat scratch disease is often mild and resolves on its own. However, children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may develop more severe symptoms and require antibiotics.

Risk of skin and soft tissue infections

"If a scratch becomes infected and the bacteria enter the bloodstream or deeper layers of skin, it can lead to Cellulitis which is a spreading skin infection that feels hot and tender. Also, it can cause Sepsis, life-threatening systemic reaction to infection caused by a simple scratch in immunocompromised people," said Dr Rastogi.

Immediate First Aid Steps

If left untreated, these infections can spread to deeper layers of skin, leading to cellulitis. This condition causes rapidly spreading redness, tenderness and sometimes fever, and needs prompt medical treatment. A key warning sign is redness that continues to spread or worsens after 24 to 48 hours.

Tetanus is another concern

"While we often associate tetanus with rusty nails, any deep puncture wound including those from a sharp cat claw can introduce Clostridium tetani spores into the body Tetanus affects the nervous system and can cause muscle stiffness and spasms," Dr Rastogi said.

Doctors usually recommend a booster if you have not had one in the last ten years, or sooner for deep or dirty wounds. If you are unsure about your vaccination status, it is best to check with a healthcare professional.

Do indoor cats pose less risk?

Indoor cats generally pose a lower risk than outdoor cats, but the risk is not zero. Fleas play a role in spreading Bartonella between cats, and indoor cats can still be exposed through flea infestations or contaminated surfaces. Playful kittens are actually a common source of scratches, as they are more likely to scratch accidentally during play.

What to do immediately after a cat scratch

Prompt care reduces the risk of infection. Wash the scratch thoroughly with soap and running water for several minutes. This helps flush out bacteria. Apply an antiseptic solution and keep the area clean and dry. Avoid covering minor scratches tightly, as air helps healing. Do not ignore deep scratches, bleeding wounds or scratches on the face, hands or near joints.

When should you see a doctor?

"The wound is deep or won't stop bleeding. Red streaks begin to radiate away from the scratch. You start developing a fever or flu-like symptoms and the area becomes increasingly painful, hot, or swollen after 24 hours. If you have a weakened immune system, you should contact a healthcare provider for any animal-related injury, as the risk of complications is significantly higher," Dr Rastogi said.

Most cat scratches are harmless and heal quickly with basic care. However, they are not always as trivial as they seem. Being aware of risks beyond rabies, knowing the warning signs of infection and acting early can prevent complications. A little caution goes a long way in keeping both you and your feline friend safe and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.