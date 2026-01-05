First Aid For Dog Bites: A Step-By-Step Guide To Prevent Rabies

Dog bite cases have been significantly increasing across India over the past few years. This steady rise is driven largely by stray dogs, contributing to a major public health concern. Data reveals that more than 37 lakh cases of dog bites and 54 suspected human rabies deaths were reported during 2024. According to the World Health Organisation, India contributes 36 percent of global rabies deaths. As per the latest reports, the Delhi government is set to declare human rabies a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. After implementation of this policy, all government and private health facilities will be legally required to report all suspected, probable, and confirmed cases of human rabies to designated health authorities as soon as they are identified.

Beyond physical injury, dog bites can lead to severe, potentially fatal illnesses, including rabies, sepsis, and meningitis, especially when left untreated. To help you reduce the risk of severe illness, here's a complete guide to first aid for dog bites.

First aid for a dog bite

If you or someone else has been bitten by a dog, it's important to act quickly and correctly. Here's a step-by-step guide for first aid following a dog bite:

1. Stay calm

Remain as calm as possible to assess the situation. If the dog is agitated or aggressive, keep your distance. Move to a safe location to prevent further injuries.

2. Wash the wound

This is the most vital and initial step. Immediately wash the bite area with soap and running water for at least 5-10 minutes. Do not scrub. This helps remove debris and saliva, reducing the risk of infection.

3. Control bleeding

If the bite is bleeding, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth or bandage. If the bleeding doesn't stop after several minutes, seek medical attention.

4. Disinfect

After cleaning the wound, apply an antiseptic ointment like povidone-iodine or 70% alcohol to the wound if available to help prevent infection.

5. Do not cover

Do not cover the wound with a tight bandage or suture (stitch) it initially, as this can trap the virus.

Seek immediate medical help within 24 hours.

Visit your doctor for medical treatments and schedule as follows:

Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV): Administered in a series of 5 doses (Day 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28).

Administered in a series of 5 doses (Day 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28). Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG): For single or multiple bites with bleeding or licks on broken skin, RIG is injected directly into and around the wound to provide immediate protection before the vaccine starts working.

For single or multiple bites with bleeding or licks on broken skin, RIG is injected directly into and around the wound to provide immediate protection before the vaccine starts working. Tetanus Toxoid: A booster is required if your last shot was more than 5 years ago.

A booster is required if your last shot was more than 5 years ago. Antibiotics: Doctors often prescribe amoxicillin-clavulanate to prevent bacterial infections like cellulitis.

Taking these steps promptly can help minimise complications and ensure proper healing after a dog bite.

Things to keep in mind:

Do not touch the wound with your bare hands

Never delay the first dose of the vaccine

Application of irritants such as chili, soil, oils, turmeric, lime, salt, ash, plant juice, etc., should be strictly avoided.

Keep the bitten area elevated if possible to reduce swelling

Report the bite to local authorities to track the dog's health and vaccination status

Don't delay care; even minor bites need assessment due to infection risk

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease affecting the central nervous system. According to WHO data, in up to 99% of human rabies cases, dogs are responsible for virus transmission. Children between the ages of 5 and 14 years are frequent victims. Rabies spreads to people and animals via saliva, usually through bites, scratches, or direct contact with mucosa (e.g., eyes, mouth, or open wounds). Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to act post-dog bite quickly. Taking the above-mentioned steps promptly can help minimise complications and may ensure proper healing after a dog bite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.