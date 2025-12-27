Fake Rabies Vaccine Advisory Explained: What Australia Warned, What India Clarified

Australia issued a health advisory which states that counterfeit rabies vaccines have been circulating in India since November 2023. The advisory, issued by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), is a guidance for travellers and healthcare providers. It says that people who have been vaccinated with the Abhayrab vaccine might not be completely protected against the viral disease.

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), the manufacturer of the Abhayrab vaccine, has now issued a clarification regarding the recent advisory of ATAGI. The company has strongly refuted the over-cautious and misplaced reference to 2023 made in a recent Australian health advisory, stressing that the advisory does not reflect the current situation.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies is vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease, which affects the central nervous system. In up to 99% of the human rabies cases, dogs are responsible for virus transmission through bites and scratches. Children between the age of 5 and 14 years are the usual victims.

What The Australian Travel Advisory Said

ATAGI, in its alert, said that the "counterfeit (fake) batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab have been circulating in India since 2023." The fake vaccine differs from that of the registered vaccine in formulation, packaging, labelling, and manufacturing. The advisory also states that people who received the fake vaccine might not be fully protected against rabies. Hence, they are "advised to get replacement doses to ensure they are adequately protected."

ATAGI's alert is for travellers who were vaccinated in India because Abhayrab is not used in Australia. The advisory states that travellers to India who could be affected are the one who received rabies vaccine in India from November 1, 2023 onwards, and were administered one or more doses of Abhayrab, or the brand of the vaccine administered is unknown. The alert recommends that a rabies vaccine registered in Australia should be administered if it is difficult to confirm whether a genuine or fake product was used. For healthcare providers, it recommends that if a "vaccine was administered in India, replace any dose(s) of Abhayrab or any doses where the vaccine brand was unknown, with dose(s) of a valid rabies vaccine registered in Australia (Rabipur or Verorab)."

Indian Makers Of Abhayrab Respond

The recently released responding statement made by Abhayrab vaccine makers said that in January 2025, IIL proactively identified a packaging anomaly in one specific batch (Batch # KA 24014). The company immediately notified Indian regulators and law enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint, and worked closely with authorities to ensure swift action. Importantly, this was an isolated incident, and the counterfeit batch is no longer available for sale. It also said that "Abhayrab has been manufactured by IIL since 2000, with more than 210 million doses supplied across India and 40 countries, and continues to hold a 40% market share in India."

IIL emphasised that every batch of vaccine manufactured in India is tested and released by the Central Drugs Laboratory (Government of India) before being made available for sale or administration. Supplies made through government institutions and authorised distributors remain safe and of standard quality. Sunil Tiwari, Vice President & Head of Quality Management at IIL, stated that IIL aims to reassure stakeholders that the company's pharmacovigilance and quality systems are robust, and that the public can continue to place confidence in vaccines supplied directly by IIL and its authorised channels.

Importance of Rabies Vaccine

Rabies vaccines are important because rabies is a viral zoonotic disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear. It attacks the central nervous system and causes encephalopathy, paralysis, and death. However, post-exposure prophylaxis along with wound cleansing, rabies immunoglobulin, and a series of vaccine doses, is almost 100% effective in preventing rabies. It is important that these are administered promptly before the symptoms start to appear. Certain people can also be administered pre-exposure prophylaxis as it can help simplify post-exposure treatment. High-risk groups include veterinarians, travelers, and lab workers.

What Should Travellers Do?

If you're travelling to rabies-endemic areas, follow these steps to keep yourself safe and protected.

Get pre-exposure vaccine: Complete the dose series using safe vaccines as it helps to simplify post-bite treatment by eliminating the need for immunoglobulin.

Complete the dose series using safe vaccines as it helps to simplify post-bite treatment by eliminating the need for immunoglobulin. Avoid animal contact: Stay away from stray dogs, bats, and wildlife. Don't touch or feed them, and supervise children closely to prevent bites or scratches.

Stay away from stray dogs, bats, and wildlife. Don't touch or feed them, and supervise children closely to prevent bites or scratches. Prepare for bites: Carry a first-aid kit with soap for immediate wound washing and visit the local clinic for post-exposure prophylaxis.

Carry a first-aid kit with soap for immediate wound washing and visit the local clinic for post-exposure prophylaxis. Plan boosters and return care: High-risk travellers need periodic boosters. If you're exposed to the rabies virus, seek care abroad or upon return without any delay.

