28 Deaths From Rabies In Tamil Nadu: Measures To Follow As A Pet Owner

5.25 lakh dog bite instances have already been reported in Tamil Nadu this year. The State's Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine reports that there have been 28 deaths due to rabies so far this year. Rabies is one of the scariest infections because once symptoms start it's almost always fatal but the good news is that human death from rabies is preventable. In India most human rabies still come from dog bites, so what you do as a pet owner matters for your family, your neighbours and the community. Below are some simple measures you should follow if you are a pet owner.

Measures to follow as a pet owner to reduce rabies risk

1. Vaccinate your pets on schedule

Make sure your dog or cat receives its first rabies shot at the age recommended by your vet and boosters thereafter. Vaccination is the single best defence: vaccinated pets are far less likely to become infected and to transmit the virus to humans. Keep a physical copy and a digital photo of the vaccination certificate as it helps at clinics, boarding kennels and during travel.

2. Sterilise and vaccinate community and owned dogs when possible

Large-scale dog vaccination aiming to protect roughly 70% of the dog population in an area is what public-health programmes use to stop rabies circulating in dogs and spillover to people. If you can, participate in local vaccination drives or support animal welfare groups running catch-vaccinate-release work. This is a community-level step that protects everyone.

3. Keep pets indoors or supervised; avoid contact with wild animals

Don't let pets roam unsupervised where they might encounter bats, jackals, mongooses, or other wildlife. Teach children never to touch an unfamiliar animal even if it seems friendly because infected animals may behave strangely. If you find injured or orphaned wildlife, contact local animal control or a wildlife rescue group rather than handling it yourself.

4. Microchip and ID-tag your pet

A microchip plus an ID collar helps reunite lost pets with owners quickly. Reuniting a bitten or exposed animal with its owner can speed decisions about monitoring, revaccination or quarantine and helps health teams know whether the animal was vaccinated. Keep contact details current.

5. Teach family members safe behaviour around animals

Simple rules for kids and visitors: don't approach unknown dogs, avoid running past or disturbing eating animals, never try to separate fighting animals, and don't disturb sleeping animals. Demonstrate calm, confident handling for your pets so they don't develop fear-based aggression.

6. Immediately wash all bites and scratches with soap and water

If you or someone in your home is bitten or scratched, wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek medical advice right away. This immediate cleansing reduces the amount of virus and is the first essential step before post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Health authorities recommend prompt wound washing followed by medical assessment for vaccine and immunoglobulin when needed.

7. Keep pets' behaviour and health under veterinary review

If your pet ever shows sudden behavioural changes like unusual aggression, drooling, paralysis, nocturnal activity in a daytime animal, isolate it safely and call your veterinarian or local animal control. Do not attempt to handle sick or suspicious animals without protective equipment. Veterinary observation or laboratory testing will guide next steps.

Rabies prevention is a practical mix of pet care, community action and immediate medical response when exposures happen. As a responsible pet owner you can stop this preventable tragedy if you vaccinate, supervise, teach safe behaviour and act fast if anyone is bitten. The organisations cited below provide clear, up-to-date guidance for owners and health workers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

