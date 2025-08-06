Is Your Pet Getting You Sick? How To Prevent It

Our pets bring a lot of joy and love into our lives but they can also impact our health poorly through zoonotic diseases. These are illnesses that are transmitted from animals to humans. So, how can your pet make you sick? These illnesses can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites found in pet saliva, fur, faeces, or urine. Common examples include ringworm, toxoplasmosis, salmonella, and even respiratory infections. But don't fret, these illnesses are more likely if your pet is unwell, isn't vaccinated, or has poor hygiene. With proper preventive care the risk can be greatly reduced, making it perfectly safe to enjoy their companionship. Read on as we share easy preventive tips to ensure your time with your pet is fun as well as safe.

10 Tips to ensure you don't get sick because of your pets

1. Maintain regular veterinary visits

Ensure your fur-baby is up-to-date with vaccinations, deworming, and routine health checks. A healthy pet is less likely to transmit infections. Your vet can also screen for zoonotic diseases that may not show obvious symptoms.

2. Practice good hand hygiene

Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling your pet especially when cleaning their litter box or picking up after them. Hand hygiene is especially crucial before eating or touching your face.

3. Clean pet bedding and toys regularly

Pet bedding, toys, and food bowls can harbour bacteria or parasites. Wash them frequently with hot water and pet-safe disinfectants to minimise contamination.

4. Properly dispose of pet waste

Pet faeces can carry parasites like roundworms and bacteria like E. coli or salmonella. Use gloves or scoopers to handle waste, and always dispose of it properly. Avoid flushing pet faeces as it may contaminate water systems.

5. Control fleas and ticks

These parasites not only harm pets but can transmit diseases like Lyme disease or tapeworms to humans. Use vet-approved flea and tick preventatives and regularly inspect your fur-baby for infestations.

6. Avoid face kisses and sharing food

While affectionate, letting pets lick your face especially near the mouth or eyes, can transmit bacteria. Similarly, don't let them eat off your plate or drink from your glass.

7. Keep pets away from food prep areas

Prevent your pets from climbing on kitchen counters or sniffing around where you prepare food. This reduces the risk of contamination from pet dander, saliva, or fur.

8. Groom your pet regularly

Regular baths and brushing reduce the buildup of dirt, loose fur, and allergens. Clean paws and coats are less likely to bring in germs from outdoors.

9. Train pets to avoid biting or scratching

Pet bites or scratches can transmit harmful bacteria. Train pets gently to avoid aggressive behaviour, and never leave children unsupervised with animals.

10. Take extra caution with vulnerable individuals

Infants, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more at risk from zoonotic diseases. In such cases, keep interactions supervised, limit exposure to pet waste, and consult a doctor or vet about added precautions.

By combining love with responsibility, we can safely share our homes with pets while keeping everyone healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.