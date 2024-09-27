World Rabies Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Immediate Care Tips For Animal Bites

World Rabies Day 2024: After cleaning the wound, apply an antiseptic

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of mammals, including humans. It is primarily spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, as the virus is present in the saliva. Early treatment is crucial, as a series of rabies vaccinations after exposure can prevent the disease from progressing. World Rabies Day is observed annually on September 28th to raise awareness about rabies prevention and to promote efforts toward eradicating the disease worldwide. Read on as we discuss the theme, history and significance of this day. We also share immediate care tips to follow in case of an animal bite.

Theme

The theme for World Rabies Day 2024, "Breaking Rabies Boundaries," was selected to emphasise the need for advancement and moving beyond the current limitations in rabies prevention and control efforts.

History

World Rabies Day was launched in 2007 as the first global event of its kind to focus on rabies prevention. The initiative came at a time when rabies was causing tens of thousands of human deaths each year, particularly in developing countries where access to medical care and animal vaccination is limited. The event has played a critical role in advocating for more accessible post-exposure treatment and widespread pet vaccination.

Importance

The importance of this day lies in the fact that rabies is a preventable disease, and yet, it continues to claim the lives of over 59,000 people annually, mostly in rural regions of Africa and Asia. By spreading awareness, World Rabies Day emphasises the importance of vaccinating animals, educating the public about bite prevention, and ensuring quick access to post-exposure treatment. It also aims to support the global target of eliminating human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

Immediate care tips for animal bites

As soon as you're bitten or scratched by an animal, rinse the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This helps reduce the viral load, significantly lowering the risk of infection.

After cleaning the wound, apply an antiseptic such as iodine solution or alcohol-based disinfectant. This helps to further disinfect the wound and prevent bacterial infections.

If the bite is deep and bleeding, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth or bandage to stop the bleeding. If the bleeding is severe or doesn't stop, seek immediate medical attention.

Use a sterile bandage or clean cloth to cover the wound and protect it from dirt and bacteria. Make sure the bandage isn't too tight, allowing air to circulate and aid healing.

Regardless of the severity of the bite, consult a doctor or visit an emergency room. Rabies is a serious condition that requires immediate medical evaluation, especially if the bite was from an unknown or unvaccinated animal.

If there's any chance the animal is rabid, you'll need to start a series of rabies vaccines immediately. This post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is highly effective in preventing the disease if administered promptly.

Animal bites, particularly from wild animals, can introduce bacteria into the wound, increasing the risk of tetanus. Make sure your tetanus shot is up to date, or get a booster shot as recommended by your healthcare provider.

These immediate steps can help prevent the risk of rabies and other infections, ensuring better health outcomes after an animal bite.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.