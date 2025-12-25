6-Year-Old Dies After Dog Bite Despite Vaccination: 7 Possible Causes

A six-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane died over a month after being bitten by a street dog, a civic official said on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the child died despite having received four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine. Nisha Shinde was playing outside her home in the Diva area on November 17, when a community dog bit the child on her shoulder and cheek. She received timely treatment, including anti-rabies shots, and even celebrated her birthday before her condition suddenly worsened. A day after receiving the final dose of anti-rabies vaccine, she developed high-grade fever and headache on December 16. A few behavioural changes were also noticed, including banging her head against the bed and scratching those nearby. However, despite treatment, she couldn't be safe.

Fatal outcomes despite vaccination: Know possible causes

Deaths after a dog bite, despite receiving the rabies vaccine, are rare but can occur due to multiple factors. Possible causes include:

1. Delayed administration of vaccination

The first step after a bite is immediate and thorough washing of the wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. Then one must seek medical help immediately for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) for rabies.

If a person does not receive the rabies vaccine promptly after exposure (ideally within hours), the virus can establish itself in the nervous system, making subsequent vaccination ineffective. Once the virus reaches the central nervous system, the vaccine and RIG are ineffective.

2. Inadequate immune response

Some individuals may not develop a robust immune response to the vaccine due to pre-existing health conditions, immunocompromised states, or other medical conditions that hinder their ability to respond effectively to the vaccine.

3. Severity of exposure

The level of exposure to the rabies virus can influence the disease's progression. Bites to areas with rich nerve supplies, such as the face, neck, and hands, allow the virus to reach the brain faster than a bite on a limb, making prompt and aggressive treatment essential.

4. Type of vaccination

In cases where the vaccine used is not effective or the vaccination schedule is not followed correctly, immunity may not be achieved. Also, missing or delaying subsequent doses of the multi-dose vaccine series can compromise its effectiveness.

5. Viral strain variability

Some rabies strains may exhibit different pathogenic characteristics and might evade the immune response triggered by the vaccine.

6. Improper wound care

Insufficiently cleaning the wound can leave enough virus particles to cause infection.

7. Failure to administer rabies immunoglobulin (RIG)

RIG provides immediate, short-term antibodies to neutralize the virus at the wound site, giving the body's own immune system time to respond to the vaccine. If a patient with a high-risk bite receives only the vaccine and not RIG, the virus may reach the central nervous system before the vaccine can produce protective antibodies.

Rabies and its severity

Rabies is a viral disease caused by the rabies virus, which is a member of the Lyssavirus family. The infection primarily affects mammals, including humans, and is most often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal, commonly a dog. The virus travels through the nervous system, leading to serious health complications and often resulting in death when left untreated.

Initial symptoms of rabies

The initial symptoms of rabies typically appear one to three months after exposure, although this can vary. Early symptoms may include fever, headaches, fatigue, discomfort or pain at the bite site, nausea, and vomiting.

As the disease progresses, neurological symptoms begin to manifest, including:

1. Anxiety and agitation: Individuals may exhibit increased nervousness or fear

2. Confusion or delirium: There may be cognitive impairments and strange behaviour

3. Hydrophobia: A specific fear of water due to painful throat spasms when attempting to swallow.

4. Aerophobia: Sensitivity to air currents

5. Paralysis: Eventually, paralysis may set in, starting at the site of the bite

Rabies is a serious and often fatal disease if not treated promptly. Awareness of the initial symptoms and appropriate post-exposure vaccination is essential to prevent severe outcomes. The rabies vaccine is highly effective at preventing the disease when the proper protocol is followed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.