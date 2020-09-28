World Rabies Day 2020: Signs And Symptoms Of Rabies You Need To Know

World Rabies Day 2020: Rabies infection is caused by the rabies virus

Highlights End Rabies Collaborate, Vaccinate is the theme for Rabies Day 2020

Rabies signs and symptoms: Rabies can cause fever and headaches

Rabies Day 2020: Vaccinate your pet against rabies

World Rabies Day is observed on 28 September each year. This day aims to raise awareness about rabies prevention. The theme for the World Rabies Day 2020 is 'End Rabies Collaborate, Vaccinate.' It marks the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur's death, French chemist and microbiologist who developed the first rabies vaccine. According to WHO, Rabies is estimated to cause 59 000 human deaths annually in over 150 countries, with 95% of cases occurring in Africa and Asia. Almost 99% of these have been bitten by a rabid dog. Rabies is a deadly virus which spreads from the saliva of infected animals. It is transmitted through animal bites. This virus attacks the central nervous system resulting in inflammation in the brain. Rabies vaccine is the most effective way to prevent this disease.

World Rabies Day 2020: Sings and symptoms you need to know

It usually takes 4 to 12 weeks after the bite for symptoms to develop. This period between the bite and the onset of symptoms is described as the incubation period. The early symptoms can be similar to flu. These may last for a few days.

Initial symptoms: These include fever, pain and tingling or burning sensation at the infected area.

World Rabies Day 2020: Initially rabies may lead to fever

Photo Credit: iStock

Later the virus starts affecting the nervous system and contributes to several other symptoms including- anxiety, hyperactivity, excessive salivations, confusion, insomnia and much more.

Also read: World Rabies Day: Lack Of Attention Is Responsible For Deaths, Says Experts

The symptoms of rabies can be divided according to the two types of the virus-

Furious rabies- This type leads to hyperactivity and the infected person may show erratic behaviour. Along with this confusion, anxiety, insomnia, agitation, difficulty in swallowing and hallucinations and fear of water may also develop. In this type, death occurs if cardio-respiratory arrest happens.

World Rabies Day 2020: Rabies is a deadly condition which affects the nervous systems

Photo Credit: iStock

Paralytic rabies- This form usually takes longer to show symptoms but these quite severe. The infected person gradually becomes paralysed and slips into coma. The muscles start to become paralytic from the affected area and later spread to different parts. After coma the last stage is death.

After bites from dogs or other animals, it is advised to consult your doctor immediately.

Also read: World Rabies Day: Know The Top Causes, Symptoms And Tips For Prevention Of Rabies

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.