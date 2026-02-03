2 Year-Old Telangana Girl Dies After Anti-Rabies Injection: What Makes Rabies Vaccine Ineffective?

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after receiving an anti-rabies injection at the Kamareddy Government General Hospital in Telangana. According to reports, the child was bitten by a stray dog on January 25 while playing near her house in Ayyappa Nagar, Kamareddy. She was rushed to the government hospital immediately where doctors started anti-rabies treatment. The toddler had already received two doses. On Sunday (February 1), her parents brought her to the hospital for the third dose.

Soon after taking the injection, the child became unconscious. She was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors said there was no pulse or movement. She was then taken back to the government hospital, where she was declared dead. Following the death, family members and relatives became angry and staged a protest at the hospital, which continued for nearly two and a half hours. They damaged furniture and broke glass panes. The situation turned tense, and police were deployed in large numbers. Police are trying to control the situation and investigate the incident.

What Is Rabies?

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease which affects the central nervous system, says the World Health Organization (WHO). Rabies infects mammals, including dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife. It spreads to people and animals via saliva, usually through bites, scratches, or direct contact with mucosa (e.g. eyes, mouth, or open wounds). WHO says, "Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal."

In up to 99% of the human rabies cases, dogs are responsible for virus transmission through bites and scratches. Children between the age of 5 and 14 years are the usual victims of the viral disease.

Possible Factors That Make Rabies Vaccine Ineffective

There are different factors that can impact the effectiveness of rabies vaccines, , primarily in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). This can make the vaccine ineffective and lead to fatal outcomes.

1. Delayed Vaccine Administration

Starting PEP more than a day after exposure allows the rabies virus to travel along nerves toward the brain. When a person does not receive the rabies vaccine promptly after exposure, it increases the risk of the virus reaching the central nervous system.

2. Inadequate Wound Care

Thorough washing with soap and water or virucidal agents reduces the viral load on the wound. Skipping this or keeping the wound open can trap the virus and lead to its spread.

3. Improper RIG Administration

Rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) must infiltrate all wounds for passive immunity. Skipping it or intramuscular-only injection fails to neutralise the virus locally.

4. Weakened Immune System

Patients with weakened immunity, like HIV or on immunosuppressants, tend to produce insufficient antibodies despite full PEP. This eventually can turn out to be fatal.

5. Improper Vaccine Administration

Incorrect sites, incomplete series, or mixing with RIG can reduce immune response in the body. This will allow the virus to travel to the central nervous system.

6. Vaccine Quality

Freezing or heat beyond 2-8 degrees Celsius storage can destroy the potency of the vaccine. Also, expired, low-potency, or mishandled vials can fail to provide protection.

