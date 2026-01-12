Two Suspected Nipah Virus Cases In West Bengal, Centre Deploys National Team

After two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease were identified in West Bengal a National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been deployed to assist the state government in containment and public health response measures.

The team includes experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata, National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai, AIIMS Kalyani, and the Department of Wildlife under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The suspected cases were detected on January 11, 2026, at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS Kalyani.

Given the serious nature of Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic disease known for its high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority, officials said.

The Centre has shared guidelines on Nipah Virus Disease under the Communicable Disease Alert with the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi has also been activated to coordinate the national response.

Following confirmation of the suspected cases, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, held discussions with the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Health) of West Bengal to review the situation and ensure coordinated action, official sources said.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring her of full support from the Centre. Nadda also spoke to the Chief Minister over the telephone and reiterated the Centre's commitment to extend all necessary assistance to the state in managing the situation, officials said.

According to official sources, the Centre is providing comprehensive technical, logistical and operational support to West Bengal. Essential resources, including laboratory support, enhanced surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control measures, and expert guidance, have already been mobilised. The state has been advised to maintain close coordination with the deployed expert teams and to carry out meticulous contact tracing and other containment measures.

The Ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Government of West Bengal.

