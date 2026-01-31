Suspected Rabies Case In Gujarat: Man Hospitalised After Disturbing Behaviour

A shocking incident has emerged from Nalasar village in Vadgam, Banaskantha, where a young man is believed to be suffering from rabies months after being bitten by a dog. According to local claims, the man began barking, running on all fours, and became extremely aggressive, causing panic among villagers. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

The victim, a labourer and father of three, was reportedly bitten by a rabid dog about three months ago. At the time, he did not receive timely medical treatment. Villagers claim that when symptoms appeared, he attacked his wife and ran violently around his home. He was tied with ropes by his family and brought to Palanpur Civil Trauma Centre at around 3 am.

During treatment, he allegedly broke free, bit the metal bed frame, and shouted loudly, frightening other patients. Hospital staff confined him to a room for safety, while authorities, including the hospital dean, police superintendent, and district collector, were informed. The forest department was called to assist in restraining him using nets. He was eventually sedated, tied to the bed, and started on IV fluids. Blood samples were collected, and his treatment continues.

"A rabid dog bite victim was brought to Palanpur Civil Trauma Center around 3 am on January 30th by his family, tied for safety," said Dr Sunil Joshi of Palanpur Civil Hospital. "During treatment, he became aggressive, broke free, and bit bed rails, forcing staff to restrain and sedate him. Authorities, including the Dean, SP, Collector, and Forest Department, were informed to control the situation. His treatment, including IV fluids and blood tests, is ongoing."

"Rabies is a deadly disease," said Dr Joshi. "Once symptoms appear, survival is extremely unlikely. The virus attacks the nervous system and brain. Patients may develop hydrophobia, a fear of water, and extreme aggression. Rabies can be transmitted through bites or saliva. Immediate vaccination after a dog bite is crucial. The vaccine should be administered on days 0, 3, 7, and 28."

Doctors warned that rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. They urged people not to ignore dog bites, even from street dogs, and to seek immediate medical attention to prevent this deadly disease.