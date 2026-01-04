High Blood Pressure In Children: Signs And Red Flags Parents Should Look Out For

High blood pressure in children is a growing concern. A study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal found that high blood pressure among children and teenagers has nearly doubled in the last two decades. The prevalence of high BP among children was nearly 3 per cent in 2000 and has now increased to over six per cent in 2020. The global analysis revealed that it increased from 3.40 per cent to 6.53 per cent in boys and from 3.02 per cent to 5.82 per cent in girls.

Igor Rudan, director of the centre for global health research at The Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh (UK) and study author said, "The nearly twofold increase in childhood high blood pressure over 20 years should raise alarm bells for healthcare providers and caregivers. But the good news is that we can take steps now, such as improving screening and prevention efforts, to help control high blood pressure in children and reduce the risks of additional health complications in the future."

High blood pressure in children is usually of two types; primary hypertension and secondary hypertension. Cleveland Clinic says that primary hypertension is high blood pressure that doesn't have one distinct cause. It's also known as idiopathic or essential hypertension. This is the most common form of high blood pressure in children. On the other hand, secondary hypertension happens due to underlying health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease, hormonal imbalances, obstructive sleep apnoea, and certain medications, among others. One of the ways to diagnose the condition at an early stage is spotting the symptoms. Parents should watch for subtle or severe red flags. Here are some signs of high blood pressure in children.

High Blood Pressure Signs In Children

1. Frequent Headaches

Persistent or recurrent headaches, especially upon waking or that is not relieved with usual remedies, can be a sign of high blood pressure. This is a sign of straining blood vessels in the brain. This is usually different from common tension headaches and your child might describe it as throbbing pain. Headaches usually happen because hypertension can reduce oxygen to brain tissues, causing inflammation.

2. Vision Changes

Blurred, or double vision can be a sign of hypertensive retinopathy. This happens because high blood pressure damages retinal vessels, causing leaks or swelling. Parents might notice squinting, complaints of spots, or holding objects closer. If this is untreated, it can lead to permanent vision loss. Regular eye exams alongside BP monitoring can help to diagnose the condition early.

3. Nosebleeds

If your child has unexplained and frequent nosebleeds, it can signal high blood pressure. This happens when fragile vessels rupture under pressure and it is more common in drier climates or with allergies exacerbating hypertension.

4. Facial Flushing

Sudden redness or flushing of the face, that is unrelated to heat or emotion, can be a sign. This response signals the body to compensate for stress and keep a check if it is accompanied by dizziness. Lifestyle factors like high-salt intake increase the risks.

5. Shortness of Breath

Breathlessness during mild activity or at rest happens due to heart strain. This can lead to fluid buildup or reduced lung function. Hypertrophy tends to thicken heart muscle, affecting the heart's ability to pump blood.

6. Chest Pain or Palpitations

Chest discomfort or a racing and pounding heart (palpitations) indicates stress on the heart, with pressure thickening the left ventricle. Children may clutch their chest or feel fluttering. This sign increases the risk of long-term heart issues.

7. Seizures or Vomiting

Sudden seizures, vomiting with headaches, or confusion are symptoms of severe hypertension. It can lead to hypertensive crisis or encephalopathy, wherein the swelling in the brain from extreme pressure needs immediate medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.