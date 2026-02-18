Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure Can Affect Your Brain; Here's How

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a common yet serious health concern. While it's often referred to as a silent killer because many people may not experience noticeable symptoms, the damage it can inflict on the body is significant. High blood pressure can have serious health consequences if left uncontrolled. The most commonly known risk is its impact on the heart. When blood pressure remains consistently high, the heart must work harder to pump blood through the narrowed arteries, which can lead to the thickening of the heart muscle and ultimately to heart failure. This increases the risk of heart attacks and stroke. However, the damage caused by constantly high blood pressure extends beyond the heart. It can silently affect the brain in many ways.

How high blood pressure affects the brain

High blood pressure exerts a powerful and often silent toll on the brain by damaging the complex network of blood vessels required for healthy cognitive function. While the brain accounts for only about 2% of body weight, it consumes approximately 20% of the body's blood supply, making it exceptionally vulnerable to vascular issues.

Stroke

One of the most direct consequences is an increased risk of stroke. Hypertension can lead to the hardening and narrowing of blood vessels (atherosclerosis), which reduces blood flow to the brain. If a blood clot blocks a narrowed artery or a blood vessel bursts, it can result in a stroke, leading to permanent brain damage, paralysis, or other severe complications.

Cognitive decline

There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that high blood pressure can contribute to cognitive decline and increase the risk of dementia. Chronic hypertension can impair blood flow to the brain and cause vascular dementia, a condition characterised by memory loss and changes in thinking skills. Additionally, high BP in midlife is a major risk factor for experiencing difficulties with executive functions like planning and decision-making and mental processing speed later in life.

Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs)

These mini-strokes occur when blood flow to a part of the brain is temporarily blocked. Although these attacks are brief and often resolve in less than an hour, they are a warning sign of future strokes and are a serious indicator of underlying hypertension issues.

Structural and long-term changes

Arterial damage: Constant high pressure causes the inner lining of arteries to become thick, stiff, and less elastic (atherosclerosis), which restricts overall blood flow.

Constant high pressure causes the inner lining of arteries to become thick, stiff, and less elastic (atherosclerosis), which restricts overall blood flow. Small-vessel disease: Hypertension specifically damages the tiny arteries deep in the brain that support white matter (the wiring that connects different brain regions). This damage shows up on scans as White Matter Lesions.

Hypertension specifically damages the tiny arteries deep in the brain that support white matter (the wiring that connects different brain regions). This damage shows up on scans as White Matter Lesions. Brain shrinkage: Long-standing hypertension is linked to accelerated brain atrophy, particularly in the hippocampus, a region critical for memory.

Other harmful effects of uncontrolled high blood pressure

Impact on kidneys:

High blood pressure can damage the blood vessels in the kidneys, reducing their ability to function properly. This can lead to chronic kidney disease and even kidney failure, necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Eye damage:

Blood pressure can also affect the eyes. Hypertensive retinopathy occurs when the blood vessels in the retina are damaged due to high pressure, resulting in vision impairment or loss.

Tips to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers

High blood pressure can lead to severe and irreversible damage if left uncontrolled. However, it can be effectively managed with a combination of medical interventions and lifestyle changes. Here are some tips to promote healthy numbers:

1. Eat a healthy diet

Adopt a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, such as the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises low sodium intake. Limit processed foods, which often contain high levels of sodium.

2. Exercise daily

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, such as walking, swimming, or cycling. Regular physical activity can help lower and manage blood pressure.

3. Limit alcohol

Drinking alcohol in moderation can help control blood pressure. For most adults, this means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

4. Manage stress

Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can be beneficial.

5. Monitor blood pressure

Regularly check your blood pressure, either at home or during medical visits, to stay aware of your numbers and identify any necessary changes in your lifestyle or medications.

6. Medication

If prescribed medication for hypertension, take it as directed by your healthcare provider. Discuss any concerns regarding side effects or effectiveness with them.

Studies indicate that controlling blood pressure through a healthy diet, exercise, and medication, especially in middle age, significantly reduces the risk of future cognitive decline and stroke. Follow the above-mentioned tips to promote healthy numbers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.