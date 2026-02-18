Doctor Explains Why Your Blood Pressure Is High Even If You Don't Eat Salt

People diagnosed with high blood pressure through medical testing tend to respond with disbelief. Many people say "But I don't even eat much salt". Blood pressure responds to salt intake as a determining factor yet other elements also affect blood pressure. Hypertension exists as a complicated medical disorder which multiple factors including lifestyle choices and genetic makeup and metabolic processes. People need to understand that their blood pressure will not reach normal levels through simple table salt avoidance.

The process of discovering all factors which contribute to high blood pressure enables people to improve their abilities to manage their cardiovascular well-being.

Hidden Sodium in Everyday Foods

People believe that salt only exists in the salt shaker which people use at their dining tables. However, the majority of sodium in modern diets comes from processed and packaged foods. Breads, biscuits, sauces, ready-to-eat snacks, pickles, restaurant meals, and breakfast cereals all contain hidden sodium which people usually consume in high quantities.

Your sodium intake will increase beyond recommended limits because you consume packaged and restaurant food even when you do not add extra salt to your meals. People need to read product labels because sodium exists in baking soda and preservatives and flavour enhancers which make sodium tracking difficult.

Stress and Hormonal Triggers

Chronic stress functions as a major but unrecognized cause of high blood pressure. The body reacts to stress by producing hormones which include adrenaline and cortisol. These hormones cause heart rate to rise while blood vessels become narrower which results in higher blood pressure. The body maintains high blood pressure through stress that continues over an extended period.

Sleep deprivation makes this hormonal balance more severe. Poor sleep disrupts the body's capacity to control blood pressure which leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular problems over time.

Weight, Insulin Resistance, and Metabolism

Hypertension shows a strong connection to excess body weight. The body experiences increased insulin resistance because of fat tissue that specifically develops in abdominal areas. Insulin resistance affects how the body handles sodium and fluid balance, which results in elevated blood pressure levels.

Central obesity exists in many people who maintain borderline or normal BMI, which leads to metabolic disruptions. The condition explains why people who look "not overweight" can still develop hypertension.

Genetics and Family History

Family history has a major impact on blood pressure control. People who eat healthily already face an increased risk of hypertension due to their genetic makeup. The treatment for these patients requires both lifestyle changes and medication. Age serves as another determining factor. Blood pressure increases with age because blood vessels naturally lose their ability to stretch throughout the aging process.

Sedentary Lifestyle and Lack of Exercise

Physical inactivity leads to blood vessel rigidity and decreased cardiovascular performance. Regular exercise helps blood vessels maintain their flexibility while it enhances heart performance. The blood pressure of individuals can be significantly decreased through 30 minutes of moderate exercise which they should perform on most days of the week.

A sedentary routine together with extended screen time and minimal physical activity creates increased health risks for people who do not consume salty foods.

Alcohol, Smoking, and Caffeine

The act of drinking alcohol creates a risk of increasing blood pressure for all people who consume any amount of alcohol. The process of smoking destroys blood vessels which leads to reduced blood vessel flexibility thus creating additional pressure on the cardiovascular system. People who consume high amounts of caffeine will experience temporary increases in blood pressure which will particularly affect those who have caffeine sensitivity.

The Bigger Picture

High blood pressure occurs through multiple factors which work together to increase blood pressure. The condition develops through a combination of hidden sodium intake stress poor sleep metabolic imbalance genetic predisposition and lifestyle habits. The process of managing hypertension requires doctors to use multiple treatment methods. People need to progress through six essential steps which include processed food reduction and weight control and regular exercise and stress management and sleep improvement and alcohol and tobacco use restriction. People need to check their blood pressure regularly because hypertension continues to develop without showing any signs until serious complications occur.

People who want to control their blood pressure need to stop using salt shakers but the solution requires more than this initial step. People who understand the underlying causes can use this knowledge to protect their heart health for the future.

(By Dr. Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.