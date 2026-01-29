Which Salt Is Best For Indians? Nutritionist Answers

Salt sits quietly in every Indian kitchen. We add it without thinking, assuming it only affects taste. But salt does much more than season food. It plays a direct role in how our hormones work, especially the thyroid. In recent years, many people have switched to pink salt, rock salt, or other “clean” options without fully understanding what they are giving up in the process. That shift, experts warn, may be affecting energy, weight and overall health more than we realise.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has dropped a post on Instagram asking a simple but important question: Which salt is actually the best salt for Indians? Her answer is not black and white. Instead, she breaks down the science behind different salts and explains why iodine still matters deeply for Indian diets.

Pink Salt: Minerals, But Not Enough

The nutritionist first talks about pink Himalayan salt. It does contain trace minerals like iron, potassium and magnesium. But she points out a key issue. Lab analysis shows you would need more than 30 grams a day, or around six teaspoons, to get any real mineral benefit. That amount is unrealistic and unsafe. More importantly, pink salt contains zero iodine, which is crucial for thyroid hormone production.

Celtic Salt: Good Electrolytes, Still No Iodine

Next, Chowdhary discusses Celtic salt, which she calls her personal favourite for electrolytes. It has higher magnesium and calcium, and may help some people feel better hydration-wise. But again, the problem remains the same. Celtic salt also has no iodine, which means it cannot support thyroid health on its own.

Iodised Salt: Less Fancy, More Powerful

Then comes iodised salt. One gram contains around 30 micrograms of iodine, and just one teaspoon can provide nearly half of the daily iodine requirement. The nutritionist reminds us that this simple kitchen staple has played a massive role in public health. Between the 1950s and 70s, over 30 million Indians suffered from goitre. After India launched the Universal Salt Iodisation Program in 1983, thyroid disorders dropped by more than 70% within a decade.

As Chowdhary puts it, “One policy, one kitchen staple literally built the nation's thyroid health.”

Why This Matters Today

Rashi Chowdhary explains that most Indians do not get enough iodine from food. Seafood, eggs, dairy and seaweed are the main sources, and many Indian diets lack these regularly. When iodised salt is removed without a replacement, the thyroid adapts quietly. Symptoms like fatigue, cold sensitivity, stubborn weight, hair fall, brain fog, and low mood appear slowly. Often, T3 and T4 still look normal, which is why the issue gets missed.

The Practical Middle Path

The nutritionist's suggestion is simple and balanced. Use iodised salt for cooking to meet iodine needs. Use Celtic salt lightly, like sprinkling on salads or mixing with lemon water for electrolytes. Do not choose aesthetics over biology.

In the end, Chowdhary stresses that salt is not just a seasoning. It is thyroid infrastructure. And before guessing, checking a complete thyroid panel matters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.