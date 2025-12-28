Heart Disease Symptoms: 6 Unusual Signs Of The Fatal Condition In Women

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) caused almost 19.8 million deaths in 2022, which is 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. It is a common belief that heart disease impacts men more than women, however, that is not true. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over 60 million women (44%) in the United States are living with some form of heart disease. It is also the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Heart disease includes a variety of issues that can affect your heart. Cleveland Clinic says that coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease. Heart disease can also affect your heart muscle, valves or electrical system. Knowing the signs and symptoms of heart disease can help you take steps to protect your heart and overall health. Signs of heart disease in women differ from the classic chest pain seen in men. Spotting these signs can help you get better treatment and improve its outcomes. Here are some of the unusual signs of heart disease in women.

Unusual Symptoms Of Heart Disease In Women

1. Fatigue Without Cause

Persistent and unexplained fatigue is among the top unusual signs of heart disease in women. Unlike usual tiredness from daily activities, this exhaustion usually persists even after rest. This can be a sign of reduced blood flow to the heart muscle. Women may feel drained during routine tasks like climbing stairs or shopping, as the heart struggles to pump efficiently. This is usually seen weeks before a major heart event.

2. Jaw or Neck Pain

If you experience pain radiating to the jaw, neck, or even shoulders, it could be a sign of heart disease. Most people dismiss this as a dental issue or tension but it indicates heart strain in women. It may feel like a dull ache or tightness, that's triggered by nerve pathways sharing signals from the heart to these areas. It commonly appears during stress or exertion and resolves with rest. However, ignoring it can increase the risk of coronary artery disease.

3. Shortness of Breath

Sudden breathlessness, especially when lying down or without physical effort, can be a serious symptom of heart disease in women. The inefficiency of the heart causes fluid buildup in lungs, which mimics asthma or anxiety. Women might notice it worsens at night. This sign is linked to the stage of heart failure where pumping weakens. You should get an ECG done and consult your doctor.

4. Nausea or Indigestion

Recurrent nausea, vomiting, or indigestion-like stomach upset can signal towards heart disease. Digestive problems stem from heart-related vagus nerve irritation. A lot of women experience upper abdominal pressure or gas pains, which they tend to think to be acid reflux or digestive issues. This happens because reduced cardiac output affects gut blood flow, increasing during heart attacks.

5. Swelling in Hands, Legs

Unexpected ankle, leg, or foot swelling, known as oedema, signals fluid retention from a poor heart pump. Women's heart disease often leads to right-sided failure, causing venous backup and puffiness. It worsens by the end of the day or with salt intake. It is often overlooked as weight gain or poor circulation.

6. Unusual Sweating or Dizziness

Breaking into cold sweats or sudden dizziness/lightheadedness without heat or dehydration can be a sign of heart disease. This symptom points to autonomic nervous system overload from heart ischemia. Women describe clamminess along with faintness, as dropping blood pressure impacts the brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.