Digestive Issues? These Desi Drinks Can Help You Treat Them Naturally

From upset stomach to heartburn, everyone experiences occasional digestive symptoms. While these symptoms may not cause severe issues, they can still significantly impact your overall quality of life. Lifestyle changes, such as a fast-paced way of living, increased intake of processed and unhealthy foods, increased stress levels, and a lack of physical activity, have made digestive issues increasingly common.

Diet and lifestyle changes can positively impact your gut health. Various drinks can also be beneficial in improving overall digestion. Hydration, for instance, is crucial for digestive health, as water helps break down food and facilitate the absorption of nutrients. Certain beverages can further support this process, particularly those containing ingredients known to aid digestion.

Desi drinks to boost digestion

1. Jeera water

Soaking cumin seeds in water overnight and drinking it in the morning can boost digestion. It can help alleviate bloating, providing a refreshing start to your day. Cumin benefits digestion by stimulating digestive enzyme secretions.

2. Ajwain tea

Ajwain or carom seeds are well-known for their digestive properties. A warm cup of ajwain tea can help relieve indigestion and flatulence. It can also relieve gas and promote better digestion. Boil some carom seeds in a cup of water for a few minutes, strain, and enjoy.

3. Chaas

Buttermilk or chaas is packed with probiotics that promote gut health. This fermented drink is soothing to the stomach and aids in digestion after a heavy meal. Add spices like cumin, salt, and black pepper to enhance the taste and digestive properties.

4. Fennel tea

Fennel is usually consumed post-meal as a mouth freshener. Its carminative properties help relieve gas. Fennel seeds also stimulate digestive enzymes and soothe the stomach lining. They also contain anti-inflammatory properties. You can sip refreshing fennel tea for smooth digestion.

5. Ginger tea

A classic remedy, ginger tea warms the body and stimulates digestion. It helps combat nausea and aids in overall digestive health.

6. Warm water with lemon

Many individuals start their day with a glass of warm water with lemon. This simple yet powerful concoction can help kick-start your metabolism and flush out toxins, making it an ideal morning ritual for digestive wellbeing.

Incorporating these drinks into your daily routine can support a healthy digestive system and might help mitigate some of the common digestive issues faced today. However, if you have been experiencing digestive issues too often, talk to your doctor to rule out any underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.