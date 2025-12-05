Can Cold Weather Cause A Stye In Your Eye? Prevention And Care Explained

The dipping temperatures can lead to several health issues such as joint pain, dry skin and more. However, extremely low temperatures can affect more than your joints or skin. When temperatures fall very low, it can affect your eyes as well. It can lead to eye irritation, redness and dry eyes, among others. Therefore, it is crucial that you take necessary steps that help you protect the eyes.

There are times when people tend to suffer from eye stye during winters, which is commonly known as cold stye. It is important to understand that cold weather does not directly cause a stye in the eye because styes are a result of bacterial infections, which block oil glands in the eyelids.

What causes cold stye?

Cold conditions increase the risk of eye stye drying out eyes through low humidity, harsh winds, and indoor heating conditions. All of the factors accelerate tear evaporation and lead to irritation. This dryness can lead to excessive reflex tearing or rubbing, which potentially traps bacteria and leads to gland blockages.

The dry air and wind strips the eye's tear film, causing redness, grittiness, and discomfort that may lead to frequent touching of the eyes.

Reduced blood flow from vasoconstriction tends to worsen the inflammation of the eyelid.

Increased indoor time can boost the spread of conjunctivitis, another infection overlapping with stye triggers via shared bacterial pathways.

Prevention of cold stye

Maintain strict hand hygiene: Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching eyes or applying contacts to prevent bacterial transfer, which is the primary cause. This simple habit reduces the risk of infection, especially in cold weather conditions. Also, you can use hand sanitisers on the go and avoid touching the face during flu season.

Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching eyes or applying contacts to prevent bacterial transfer, which is the primary cause. This simple habit reduces the risk of infection, especially in cold weather conditions. Also, you can use hand sanitisers on the go and avoid touching the face during flu season. Practice daily eyelid cleaning: Use diluted baby shampoo or lid scrubs on a cotton swab to gently wipe eyelid margins. This helps to remove oil, debris, and bacteria that might be clogging your glands. Regular cleansing helps prevent blepharitis and is important during low humidity levels. Make it a nightly routine, followed with a pat dry using a fresh towel.

Use diluted baby shampoo or lid scrubs on a cotton swab to gently wipe eyelid margins. This helps to remove oil, debris, and bacteria that might be clogging your glands. Regular cleansing helps prevent blepharitis and is important during low humidity levels. Make it a nightly routine, followed with a pat dry using a fresh towel. Replace eye makeup: Discard mascara, eyeliner, and shadows every 3-6 months or immediately if used during infection since these products tend to breed bacteria. Clean brushes weekly and always remove makeup before bed to avoid overnight gland blockage. Always choose hypoallergenic products and store them in cool, dry places.

Discard mascara, eyeliner, and shadows every 3-6 months or immediately if used during infection since these products tend to breed bacteria. Clean brushes weekly and always remove makeup before bed to avoid overnight gland blockage. Always choose hypoallergenic products and store them in cool, dry places. Eye protection in cold weather: Wear wraparound sunglasses outdoors to protect your eyes from wind and dry air that can aggravate dryness. Use a humidifier indoors to counteract heating systems that pull moisture from the air.

Care and treatment for cold stye

Apply warm compress: Soak a clean cloth in warm (not hot) water, hold on the closed eye for 5-10 minutes, 3-4 times daily to soften the stye and promote natural drainage. Follow with gentle massage using clean fingers as this can help in pus release without squeezing. Refresh the compress when it cools. Aim for consistent heat as it can melt blockages effectively.

Soak a clean cloth in warm (not hot) water, hold on the closed eye for 5-10 minutes, 3-4 times daily to soften the stye and promote natural drainage. Follow with gentle massage using clean fingers as this can help in pus release without squeezing. Refresh the compress when it cools. Aim for consistent heat as it can melt blockages effectively. Avoid irritants: Skip contact lenses, eye makeup, and rubbing to prevent bacterial spread or delayed recovery. Switch to glasses and use OTC pain relievers like NSAIDs. Protect the area with a clean eye patch if needed, but make sure it doesn't trap moisture as it can cause further problems.

Skip contact lenses, eye makeup, and rubbing to prevent bacterial spread or delayed recovery. Switch to glasses and use OTC pain relievers like NSAIDs. Protect the area with a clean eye patch if needed, but make sure it doesn't trap moisture as it can cause further problems. Follow hygiene tips: Apply mild soap solutions or saline for extra cleansing to soothe inflammation. For cold-induced dryness, add artificial tears multiple times daily to maintain tear film and prevent rubbing. Stay hydrated by drinking water as dehydration tends to worsen eye surface issues.

When should you seek help?

Monitor for worsening swelling, vision changes, or fever, which can be a signal of possible cellulitis that needs antibiotics or drainage. Recurrent styes may be a sign of underlying rosacea or blepharitis that might require professional help. Consult an eye doctor immediately if the stye persists beyond a week, grows larger or affects both eyes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.