Makeup-Removing Wipes And Other Skincare Products That Are Better Avoided

Skincare sells the promise of clearer, softer, younger skin. But like many shortcuts, some products are popular, cheap and easy and carry risks that are rarely discussed on glossy Instagram posts. For many Indians juggling pollution, humidity and long workdays, a product that “works” quickly can be tempting. Dermatologists around the world warn that convenience-driven products like wipes, scrubs, “whitening” creams can trigger irritation, allergies, or long-term skin barrier damage. The result? The very opposite of that healthy glow you were promised. So, before you restock your skincare shelf, here are few products to rethink.

Avoid these skincare products to ensure better skin health

1. Makeup-removing wipes

We get it, you're exhausted, and wipes feel like a gift from the skincare gods. But here's the truth: makeup wipes don't really clean your skin. They just move dirt, oil, and residue around. Dermatologists say that the constant rubbing can irritate your skin, especially if you have acne or eczema. Studies shows that harsh wiping can worsen inflammation in sensitive or atopic skin.

2. Wet Wipes With Fragrance And Preservatives

Those “fresh-smelling” wipes often contain methylisothiazolinone (MI) which is a preservative linked to skin allergies worldwide. Studies show MI can trigger rashes even in small amounts. Pick unscented, preservative-free wipes, or even simpler, cotton pads with a mild cleanser. It's cheaper and gentler.

3. Antibacterial Soaps And Triclosan Cleansers

You've probably seen “antibacterial” printed proudly on face washes and soaps. The truth? Unless you're scrubbing for surgery, you don't need it. Triclosan is a once-popular antibacterial chemical and has been banned or restricted in many countries. Research suggests it may disrupt hormones and contribute to bacterial resistance. Use a gentle, pH-balanced face cleanser or plain soap instead. It's just as effective and far safer for your skin microbiome.

4. Harsh physical scrubs

Remember those apricot scrubs that promised instant glow? Well, they can actually cause microtears, tiny injuries in the skin that lead to redness, breakouts, and sensitivity. A study noted that microbeads (tiny plastic exfoliants) not only harm skin but also pollute the environment. Try a mild chemical exfoliant like AHA/BHA or a soft exfoliating brush once a week.

5. “Natural” products with fragrances and essential oils

Here's the irony: natural doesn't always mean safe. Essential oils like lavender, tea tree, and citrus can trigger contact allergies, especially when used in high concentrations. Studies show fragrances are one of the top causes of cosmetic allergy. Instead, choose fragrance-free or hypoallergenic products. Always do a patch test before applying anything new.

6. Unregulated or “miracle” products bought online

Social media is flooded with DIY creams and imported “miracle” serums. The danger? Many contain hidden steroids, mercury, or hydroquinone in unsafe amounts. These can cause irreversible damage, pigmentation, or even hormonal side effects.

Key takeaways

Less is often more. Prioritise a gentle cleanser, a moisturiser for your skin type and a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

Patch test new products (behind the ear or inner forearm) for a few days before full-face use.

Avoid unregulated imports and “miracle” creams. If a product claims instant whitening, it may contain steroids or mercury.

See a dermatologist for persistent acne, melasma, or rashes as many “quick fixes” make the underlying problem worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Rubbing the skin when removing makeup cosmetics is a major factor that worsens skin conditions in atopic dermatitis patients — J Cosmet Dermatol NCBI — 2021.

Allergenic Ingredients in Facial Wet Wipes — Journal indexed on NCBI — 2017.

Contact dermatitis to methylisothiazolinone — NCBI — 2015.

Formaldehyde in cosmetics and dermatitis — NCBI — 2015.

The Florence Statement on Triclosan and Triclocarban — NCBI — 2017.

State of microbeads in facial scrubs: persistence and the… — NCBI — 2025.