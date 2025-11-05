Skin Cycling: Is This Trending Skincare Routine Worth A Try? Dermatologist Answers

When it comes to skincare, striking the right balance between exfoliation and hydration can be tricky. Overusing active ingredients often leads to irritation, while neglecting them can make skin appear dull and congested. Enter skin cycling – the latest skincare trend that is taking over social media. Dermatologists are now weighing in on the method that promises healthier, more radiant skin by alternating between active and recovery nights.

The concept is simple yet effective: the skin is given time to regenerate and heal without feeling overburdened by the alternating use of exfoliating and healing ingredients. “Skin cycling is rotating or alternating between different skincare ingredients to optimise skin health and hydration and reduce irritation from potent actors,” dermatologist Dr Garekar explains in her latest Instagram video.

Active ingredients with exfoliating and skin-regenerating properties – such as retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) – form one end of the skincare spectrum. These powerful components help reduce pigmentation, acne and fine lines by encouraging cell turnover. However, if overused, they can lead to irritation, dryness and redness.

On the other hand, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and peptides help nourish and protect the skin barrier. They restore moisture, enhance elasticity and support overall skin health. Dr Garekar emphasises that maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion requires a balance between these two categories.

“If I use retinoid tonight, tomorrow I will use AHA and then for the next two days I will just focus on hydration with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides and then keep repeating the cycle,” Dr Garekar says in the video.

This intentional cycling not only boosts the effectiveness of active ingredients but also allows the skin to repair itself and preserve its natural barrier. Dr Garekar advises adjusting the routine based on factors such as skin type, tolerance levels and climate conditions.

In summary, skin cycling encourages a mindful approach to skincare – reminding users that consistency and moderation often deliver better results than overuse. While the method offers multiple benefits, it is essential to wear sunscreen daily and introduce exfoliating actives gradually, as they can increase sun sensitivity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.