November brides and grooms are already counting down the days till wedding season arrives but how you feel and appear in the weeks before the big day can make or break you. Instead of focusing on last-minute cosmetic treatments or crash diets, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar says the emphasis should be on holistic wellbeing, which includes self-care, sleep, nutrition, and hydration. In her latest Instagram video, Dr Garekar has shared a 60-day beauty and wellness checklist to help you look your best on your wedding day.

Hydration and Sleep First

Consume at least three litres of fluids every day. Drinking enough water keeps your skin smooth and gives you more energy. "Beauty sleep" is equally important. Dr Garekar emphasises that maintaining a regular sleep schedule is more important for healthy skin and a clear head, "not just the number of hours."

Nutrition, Supplements, and Exercise

Include necessary vitamins, such as magnesium for better sleep, omega-3s for hydration, and antioxidants like vitamin C and glutathione for that bride glow. Prioritise a diet high in protein and a plate full of vibrant red, yellow, and green fruits and vegetables. In addition, "exercise minimum 4 times a week," Dr Garekar says.

Avoid Drastic Weight Loss Programs

Although aggressive weight-loss plans and crash diets may promise immediate results, they often leave brides fatigued.

Avoid Last-Minute Experiments

Dr Garekar also advises not experimenting with hairstyles or makeup at the last minute. Complete your trials now to prevent disappointments on your big day. In the weeks before your wedding, avoid harsh hair treatments like skeleton cysteine smoothing and Botox. "You'll regret it later," she adds.

Stick to What Works

Adhere to your skincare regimen and refrain from trying out new items just before the wedding. Applying sunscreen every day is essential, whether shopping or running errands. Remember to protect your hands and feet. Moisturise your entire body every day to avoid dryness.

Plan Ahead for Treatments

Plan for body waxing, mehendi, and henna trials. Try waxing your face or back weeks in advance if you have never done it before to prevent breakouts at the last minute. "Finish off your Profilo, PRP, fillers, skin booster appointments at least 4 weeks from your first function," Dr Garekar adds.

The Secret Ingredient-Happiness

Above all, take care of your thoughts while you prepare your body and skin. Remain calm, relish the experience, and let your happiness be the final boost. "Stay happy and enjoy. Happy bridal couples make for prettiest bridal couples," Dr Garekar ends her video.

Furthermore, the three main components of any skincare routine are a cleanser, a moisturiser, and sunscreen, according to Dr Garekar.

