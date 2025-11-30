Dermatologist Reveals 5 Desi Winter Superfoods That Boost Your Natural Glow

As winter settles in, many people notice their skin becoming dry, flaky and dull. Cold winds, low humidity and indoor heating systems can strip the skin of moisture. To tackle this, dermatologist Dr Garekar suggests a simple yet powerful solution: nourish your skin from within by eating the right seasonal foods. In her latest Instagram post, Dr Garekar listed five “desi” winter foods that help improve radiance, support overall skin health and provide essential nutrients the body needs during colder months. “Desi winter foods = Glowing skin,” she captioned the post.

Beetroot, Sweet Potato And Carrots

According to Dr Garekar, three colourful vegetables should be a winter staple: chukandar (beetroot), shakarkand (sweet potato) and gajar (carrots). They are packed with antioxidants like beta-carotene, vitamin A and other nutrients that support skin regeneration and brighten the complexion.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre and vitamin C, which help maintain skin suppleness, while beetroot improves blood circulation, giving the skin a natural flush. Carrots promote cell renewal and protect the skin from dryness due to their high beta-carotene content.

Oranges And Spinach For A Stronger Skin Barrier

Santra (orange), a winter favourite, makes the list for its high vitamin C content. It helps reduce dullness, boosts collagen production and improves the skin's ability to retain moisture.

Palak (spinach) is equally important as it provides antioxidants, iron and folate that strengthen the skin barrier. It also contains vitamin E, which fights oxidative stress – a major cause of winter skin damage.

Juices, Soups And Halwa

Dr Garekar highlighted the versatility of these winter foods. “You can literally blend all of them together — carrot, beetroot, spinach, oranges — and have them as juice early in the morning,” she said in the video. This blend offers a quick antioxidant boost and works well as a nutrient-rich breakfast.

She suggested enjoying shakarkand as soup, chaat, or simply boiled. Spinach can be turned into hearty palak ka saag, and carrot lovers can indulge in winter classics like gajar ka halwa. These cosy recipes not only suit the season but also nourish the skin.

Dr Garekar recommended including these foods daily during winter to maintain moisture, boost circulation and keep your skin glowing despite the cold.

