After Mamdani's NYC Win, Mumbai BJP Chief's 'No Khan Mayor Here' Comment

The mayoral election victory of Zohran Mamdani, 34 - the first South Asian, Muslim and youngest in a century to helm the administration of New York City - has an effect on the other side of the globe in Mumbai, where the civic election will be held soon.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam made a post on social media about it.

"We will not allow any Khan to become mayor," said Satam, who is also the MLA from Andheri West.

Calling it 'vote jihad', Satam said an attempt is being made to bring to Mumbai the same kind of politics as was seen in New York City.

To a question about what he exactly meant by that, the BJP leader said, "Some people are adopting the path of appeasement to maintain political power. It is necessary to protect Mumbai from such forces that have previously tried to divide society."

He added he believes in religious harmony, but "if anyone tries to divide society by adopting an anti-national stance, we will oppose them."

Mamdani, the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-origin scholar Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a scandal-hit Democrat who ran as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

His historic victory to run the American city of more than 8.4 million people is seen as a return of progressive politics, with attention to working class issues like free childcare, rent-freeze, free bus services, etc.

However, the American Right and similar groups who share the same sentiment across the world have sounded an alarm on the controversial issue of immigrants vs indigenous people.

In Mumbai, the election for the control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - India's richest civic body - mirrors this local vs outsider narrative. Historically, the MNS and the Shiv Sena are well-known for their politics over this issue.

Now, Ameet Satam's comments indicate the BJP will follow the same strategy.

"We will always stand for the development and unity of Mumbai. Vande Mataram programmes are being organised throughout the city. Every citizen has the right to say this with pride. Any attempt to change the social and cultural identity of the city will not be acceptable," the Mumbai BJP chief said, echoing Mamdani's critics around the world.