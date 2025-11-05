30-Year-Old Was Bowling, Stopped To Have Water. Then Collapsed And Died

A 30-year-old Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) development officer collapsed and died while playing cricket in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi Wednesday morning. The man, identified as Ravindra Ahirwar, a resident of Nalganj in the Sipri Bazaar area of Jhansi, was bowling during a friendly game when he suddenly felt unwell, vomited after drinking water, and lost consciousness.

According to witnesses, the incident took place at the Government Inter College (GIC) ground in Jhansi, where Ravindra had gone to play after several weeks. His teammates rushed him to Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"He was very happy and in perfect health. This morning, after a long time, he woke up early and had tea with his father. After saying goodbye to his father, he went to the GIC ground to play cricket. About an hour after his departure, they learned that his health had deteriorated. He was rushed to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead," his younger brother Arvind Ahirwar told NDTV.

Ravindra, the second among three brothers, had joined LIC as a Development Officer two years ago and, according to his family, was deeply passionate about both his work and cricket.

Witnesses at the ground recounted that he had completed a few overs of bowling when he paused for water. Soon after drinking, he began vomiting and collapsed on the field. His teammates initially thought he was dehydrated but quickly realised the severity of the situation when he failed to respond.

Dr Sachin Mahor, Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, said preliminary signs point to a possible cardiac arrest, though the exact cause of death would only be known after the post-mortem examination.

"The actual cause of death will only be clear after a post-mortem," Dr Mahor said.