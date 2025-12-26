UP Official Threatens To Jump Off Bridge If Contractor Misses Deadline

The video of an overbridge inspection in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur has gone viral after a senior official was seen threatening to jump off the bridge if the contractor failed to complete the construction by mid-January.

The overbridge at the Kailguwan intersection on National Highway 44 in Lalitpur had been under construction for the past three years. The highway experiences traffic jams for hours every day, with vehicles having to travel several extra miles due to detours.

Divisional Commissioner Vimal Kumar Dubey arrived for an inspection of the bridge this morning with his staff. He also summoned the contractor and asked him when he would complete the construction. When he failed to give him a date, the official asked him to finish the construction work by January 15.

If the contractor misses the deadline, Dubey threatened he would jump from the bridge.

On January 15, the official said he would again come for an inspection and take a tour of the bridge. If the bridge work is found incomplete at any point, he warned he would get out of the car and jump off the bridge along with the contractor.

He also mentioned a similar overbridge construction is underway on Gwalior Road in Jhansi, where he has given the contractor an ultimatum of December 30 and threatened to jump off that bridge if the work is not completed by then.