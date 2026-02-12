Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Man Gets Life Term For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter In UP

Pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Amit Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Man Gets Life Term For Raping, Impregnating Minor Daughter In UP
The rape survivor gave birth to a girl on January 13. (Representational)
Sonbhadra:

A special court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old daughter, who gave birth to a girl last month.

Pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Amit Veer Singh, also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the convict.

Government advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the case was registered on October 27 last year at Chopan police station following a complaint by the victim's uncle.

It was alleged that the girl's father, aged 35 years, raped her in April 2025. The victim was seven months pregnant at the time the complaint was filed.

Agrahari said that the rape survivor gave birth to a girl on January 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UP News, UP News Latest, UP News Latest Today
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com