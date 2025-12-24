5 Including 2 Children Killed As Train Hits Bike At Rail Crossing In UP: Cops

Five people, including a couple and their two children, were killed on Wednesday evening after a passenger train hit their motorcycle as they were crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said.

All five were travelling on the same motorcycle, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident occurred near Rauja railway station under Rauja police station limits when the motorcycle was crossing the railway line through a pedestrian passage.

"Around 6.30 pm, a passenger train coming from the direction of Lucknow hit the motorcycle as it reached the down line, resulting in the death of all five occupants on the spot," Dwivedi told PTI.

Those killed were identified as Sethpal (40), his wife Pooja (38), their two children aged between four and six years, and Sethpal's brother-in-law Hari Om (45), residents of Vanka village in Lakhimpur district, the SP said.

The family was on its way back to Vanka when the accident took place, he said, adding that the couple had likely visited Hari Om in Nigohi village, and were returning home together.

The SP said he reached the spot and supervised the identification of the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he said, adding that rail and road traffic at the site has returned to normal.

