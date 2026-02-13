UP Man Beaten To Death By Cop, Others For Objecting To People Urinating Near House

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after he objected to some wedding guests urinating near his house in the Naini area of Prayagraj district, police said on Friday, adding that six of the 12 named accused have been arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Karchhana) Sunil Kumar said that the police received information on the emergency helpline number 112 on Thursday night about a scuffle outside a banquet hall in Madauka, where a man had been severely assaulted.

When police arrived at the location near Sanjay Guest House, they found the victim, identified as Rajesh Nishad, who lived nearby. A wedding ceremony for the daughter of Nanku Chaurasia was taking place at the guest house.

According to the ACP, some members of the wedding procession were allegedly urinating near Nishad's house. When he objected to their behaviour, an argument ensued, and the accused allegedly attacked him with an iron rod.

Nishad was taken to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, ACP Kumar said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, a case has been registered against 12 named persons, police said.

The ACP said that six people, including the main accused, identified as Sunil Kanojia, have been arrested. Kanojia is posted as a police constable in Mau district and had come to attend his cousin's wedding, he added.

