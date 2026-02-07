Delhi Cop Arrested After Woman Shoots Herself With His Gun At Noida Party

A Delhi Police head constable was arrested after his friend allegedly shot herself in the head with his licensed firearm following a dispute at a party near Noida, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a residential society in Sector 16B under the Bisrakh police station limits late Thursday night, they said.

The accused, identified as Ashish Pawar, is posted at the Kalindi Kunj police station in Delhi. He was arrested after a case was registered against him based on a complaint filed by the woman's brother.

"The woman, aged around 25, had an altercation with the head constable during a party. They were friends, and the head constable is married," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) R K Gautam told PTI.

He claimed the woman used Pawar's licensed personal firearm to shoot herself in the head. "She shot herself with the constable's licensed weapon. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Greater Noida, where her condition remains critical," the officer said.

Police have recovered the weapon used in the incident and are investigating all aspects of the case, Gautam added.

