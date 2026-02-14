Heel Push-Ups While Sitting May Help With Blood Sugar Control; How To Do This Exercise

What if managing your blood sugar did not always require a brisk walk, a gym session or complicated equipment? Emerging evidence suggests that something as simple as lifting and lowering your heels while sitting, also known as soleus push-ups, could significantly blunt post-meal blood sugar spikes. A review of previously published studies has found that performing seated heel raises may reduce post-meal blood glucose spikes by up to 52 per cent and lower insulin response by nearly 60 per cent during oral glucose tolerance tests. That is an improvement from an exercise that can be done at your desk, on the sofa, or even while watching television.

The findings, published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, also point to the benefits of passive stretching. According to the review, performing passive stretching exercises for around 40 minutes acutely lowered blood glucose levels by up to 28 milligrams per decilitre and improved blood flow to the femur or thigh by roughly 30 per cent.

Researchers involved in the study, including experts from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi and Fortis-C-DOC Centre for Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, highlighted that these are practical, low-cost exercise strategies. They may be particularly useful for people who are sedentary, elderly, or have limited mobility.

Why heel push-ups work

The soleus muscle sits deep in the calf and plays a key role in standing and walking. Unlike some other muscles, the soleus is rich in slow-twitch fibres, which are highly efficient at using glucose and fats for energy over long periods. When you repeatedly lift and lower your heels while seated, you activate this muscle in a sustained way. This helps the muscle draw glucose from the bloodstream and use it as fuel, thereby reducing circulating blood sugar levels after meals. Importantly, this is not about rapid or explosive movement. The benefit comes from steady, continuous activation.

How to do soleus push-ups correctly

The beauty of this exercise lies in its simplicity. However, proper form ensures you get the maximum benefit.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Sit upright in a sturdy chair. Keep your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Your knees should be bent at roughly 90 degrees.

2. Keep the balls of your feet firmly planted on the ground. Your toes should remain in contact with the floor throughout the movement.

3. Slowly lift your heels as high as possible while keeping the front of your feet down. You should feel your calf muscles engage.

4. Pause briefly at the top of the movement.

5. Slowly lower your heels back down to the floor in a controlled manner.

6. Repeat continuously at a steady pace.

The movement should be smooth and rhythmic. Avoid bouncing or jerking your heels. The goal is sustained muscle engagement rather than speed.

How long and how often?

Studies suggest that longer durations are particularly effective. Performing heel raises for extended periods, especially after meals, may help blunt the post-meal glucose surge.

You could begin with 5 to 10 minutes after a meal and gradually increase the duration as you become comfortable. Some research protocols have involved much longer sessions, but even shorter bouts may offer meaningful benefits when done consistently. Because the movement is low impact, it can be performed multiple times a day.

Adding passive stretching

The review also emphasised the role of passive stretching. This involves gently stretching a muscle and holding it without active contraction. For example, stretching the hamstrings, calves or thighs and holding each stretch for 20 to 30 seconds.

In the analysed studies, around 40 minutes of passive stretching acutely reduced blood glucose levels and improved blood flow to the thigh region. Better blood circulation may enhance glucose delivery and uptake by muscle tissues. For those unable to perform traditional exercise, passive stretching can be a practical alternative.

Who may benefit the most?

These exercises may be especially useful for:

Older adults

People with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes

Individuals with joint pain or mobility limitations

Office workers who sit for prolonged hours

However, heel push-ups should complement, not replace, a broader diabetes management plan that includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity and medical guidance.

A simple step towards better control

Blood sugar management does not always require dramatic lifestyle changes. Sometimes, small, consistent actions can make a meaningful difference. Seated heel push-ups are simple, discreet, and accessible. For people who struggle to incorporate structured exercise into their day, this low-cost movement could offer an additional tool to help control blood glucose levels and support metabolic health. As always, individuals with diabetes or other medical conditions should consult their healthcare provider before starting new exercise routines. But for many, the journey towards better blood sugar control might begin with simply lifting their heels.

(With the inputs taken from PTI)

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information