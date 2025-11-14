World Diabetes Day: Nutritionist Explains Why Diabetics Aren’t Able To Manage Blood Sugar

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14 to raise awareness about the disease, its symptoms, prevention and management. This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day is “Diabetes across life stages”. Diabetes can affect people of all ages, including childhood, reproductive years and older adulthood. This medical condition, where blood sugar levels increase, can lead to complications affecting the kidneys, nerves, and even vision. Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal dropped a video on Instagram, explaining why some diabetic patients are unable to manage their blood sugar levels despite cutting sugar from their diet.

In the clip, Nmami Agarwal uses a bowl of red water to demonstrate how the bloodstream reacts to sugar. Adding a spoonful of sugar to the water, she shares that while certain individuals avoid adding sugar to their tea to manage their blood sugar levels, the practice does not work because they unknowingly consume “hidden sugars” through snacking. “You have flavoured yoghurt, you have ketchup with your snack. Now, these are all adding on to the extra calories, and these hidden sugars also spike your blood sugar levels just like a teaspoon of sugar in your chai,” she reveals.

In conclusion, Nmami Agarwal asserts that if you are trying to control your blood sugar level by avoiding refined sugar, then “you must also avoid hidden sugar in processed food, because they also spike your blood sugar levels just like refined sugar.” If not, it is equivalent to adding “6–10 spoons right back into your bloodstream.”

Previously, Nmami Agarwal opened up about some steps to follow to consume sugar safely. They are as follows:

Check Labels: The expert advised checking “nutrition labels for terms like sucrose, high fructose corn syrup, and other sweeteners that may not be immediately recognisable.”

Choose Alternatives: She stressed choosing foods with natural sugar, like fruits or dark chocolate, packed with essential nutrients

Focus On Hydration: As per the nutritionist, fruit-infused beverages help in reducing sugar cravings.

Pick Healthy Dessert Options: Yoghurt with berries, dried fruits, fruit salad and sweet potato were some tasty and healthy dessert substitutes that Nmami Agarwal suggested to consume.

So, on this World Diabetes Day, follow these tips by Nmami Agarwal and embark on a healthier and mindful journey toward managing your blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.