Nmami Agarwal Looks Back At 2025 With Honest Health Tips And Lessons For 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a mix of humour and insight with her Instagram followers in what she called a "year-end AMA."
What's an AMA?
AMA stands for "Ask Me Anything." It's a social media trend where someone answers questions from followers openly and honestly. Agarwal put a fun twist on it: instead of people asking questions, she imagined her own body asking her questions about food, stress, sleep, and self-care.
"Everyone wrote resolutions. My body ran a year-end AMA," she wrote in the caption, setting the tone for a candid reflection on 2025.
Key Takeaways From Nmami Agarwal's Year
- Nutrition advice never gets old: Agarwal says she never tires of giving advice. "It's in my blood, and you guys have to bear with me for life," she joked.
- Breaking her own rules: Her biggest struggle is meal timing. "Trying to finish my dinner before 7 pm. I'm still working on it - guilty - and that's what I preach," she admitted.
- Biggest lesson of 2025: Stress can impact health more than food. "Stress makes you gain more weight than food," she said, emphasising mental well-being's importance.
- Non-negotiables and red flags: Sleep is non-negotiable for her. Quick-fix diet promises, like "guaranteed weight loss in seven days," are clear red flags.
- Simple self-care and small joys: Self-care doesn't have to be complicated. "A game session. Sweat is the new glow-up," she said. She also enjoys little personal moments, like "pretending I had my life together."
- Advice for procrastinators: Her blunt message: "Start today. Let Monday be surprised and impressed."
- Food for the soul: Her guilty pleasure? "Sushi. My body and soul demanded drama."
Through humour and honesty, Nmami Agarwal's year-end AMA offers practical lessons for balancing nutrition, stress, and self-care, encouraging everyone to start the new year with realistic and mindful habits.
Through humour and honesty, Nmami Agarwal's year-end AMA offers practical insights into balancing nutrition, stress and self-care. It is a reflection that encourages everyone to start the new year with realistic and mindful habits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world