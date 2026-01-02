Nmami Agarwal Looks Back At 2025 With Honest Health Tips And Lessons For 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a mix of humour and insight with her Instagram followers in what she called a "year-end AMA."

What's an AMA?

AMA stands for "Ask Me Anything." It's a social media trend where someone answers questions from followers openly and honestly. Agarwal put a fun twist on it: instead of people asking questions, she imagined her own body asking her questions about food, stress, sleep, and self-care.

"Everyone wrote resolutions. My body ran a year-end AMA," she wrote in the caption, setting the tone for a candid reflection on 2025.

Key Takeaways From Nmami Agarwal's Year

Nutrition advice never gets old: Agarwal says she never tires of giving advice. "It's in my blood, and you guys have to bear with me for life," she joked.

Breaking her own rules: Her biggest struggle is meal timing. "Trying to finish my dinner before 7 pm. I'm still working on it - guilty - and that's what I preach," she admitted.

Biggest lesson of 2025: Stress can impact health more than food. "Stress makes you gain more weight than food," she said, emphasising mental well-being's importance.

Non-negotiables and red flags: Sleep is non-negotiable for her. Quick-fix diet promises, like "guaranteed weight loss in seven days," are clear red flags.

Simple self-care and small joys: Self-care doesn't have to be complicated. "A game session. Sweat is the new glow-up," she said. She also enjoys little personal moments, like "pretending I had my life together."

Advice for procrastinators: Her blunt message: "Start today. Let Monday be surprised and impressed."

Food for the soul: Her guilty pleasure? "Sushi. My body and soul demanded drama."

Through humour and honesty, Nmami Agarwal's year-end AMA offers practical lessons for balancing nutrition, stress, and self-care, encouraging everyone to start the new year with realistic and mindful habits.

Through humour and honesty, Nmami Agarwal's year-end AMA offers practical insights into balancing nutrition, stress and self-care. It is a reflection that encourages everyone to start the new year with realistic and mindful habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.