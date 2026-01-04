Planning a Healthier 2026? Expert Shares 4 Nutrition Rules You Must Follow

As wellness trends multiply and biohacks flood social media, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of recalibration rather than excess. Health experts are increasingly urging people to return to fundamentals – simple, repeatable habits that quietly but powerfully shape long-term health – instead of chasing extremes or quick fixes.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is advocating for a more subtle and sustainable approach to health in 2026, one that prioritises consistency over complexity. In a recent Instagram post, Ms Agarwal stresses that the coming year should not be about doing more for health, but about doing the right things, day after day.

“2026 isn't about doing more for your health. It's about doing the right things consistently,” she mentions in the caption.

Nmami Agarwal has shared four vital nutrition tips for a healthier 2026:

According to her post, healthy people do not chase perfection; they watch markers. True health shows up in energy levels, digestion, sleep quality, menstrual cycles, waist measurements and blood markers.

The second tip, according to Ms Agarwal, is that normal haemoglobin does not necessarily indicate adequate iron levels. Instead, ferritin reflects your actual iron stores. While haemoglobin measures oxygen usage, ferritin shows how much iron your body has in reserve.

“Normal haemoglobin doesn't always mean iron sufficiency - ferritin matters,” Ms Agarwal mentions.

Taking to the caption, Ms Agarwal adds that probiotics are not a stand-alone solution for gut health, despite becoming a major wellness buzzword. “Gut health isn't just probiotics—it's daily food diversity,” she writes.

She explains that the microbiome adapts to what you eat regularly, and greater food variety helps build a more resilient and balanced gut.

Ms Agarwal also dispels the myth that feeling “full” is the main indicator of healthy eating. Instead, she advises focusing on maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

Energy crashes, intense hunger and mood fluctuations – often linked to blood sugar spikes and dips – can be avoided by eating balanced meals that include protein, healthy fats, fibre and complex carbohydrates, she notes.

Overall, Ms Agarwal's message for 2026 is to steer clear of harsh detoxes, viral health challenges and diet fads. “This year, shift the focus from trends to fundamentals,” she advises.

Consistent sleep, daily movement, a balanced diet, proper hydration and routine health check-ups, she suggests, will always outperform short-lived wellness crazes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.