Too Much Sugar Can Damage Skin: Nutritionist Explains How Sugar Speeds Up Skin Ageing

Sugar may satisfy your sweet tooth, but its effects go far beyond momentary pleasure. Health experts warn that excessive sugar intake can quietly sabotage skin health, accelerating ageing and triggering a range of skin concerns. From premature wrinkles to persistent acne, high sugar consumption has been linked to internal changes that gradually weaken the skin's structure. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains these effects in a recent Instagram post, highlighting how sugar impacts the skin from within.

Here are three key reasons why high sugar intake is bad for your skin:

Accelerates Skin Ageing Through Glycation

Glycation is one of the primary ways sugar damages the skin. This process occurs when sugar molecules attach themselves to proteins in the body, such as collagen and elastin. These proteins are responsible for keeping the skin firm, smooth, and elastic.

When sugar binds to them, it forms toxic compounds known as advanced glycation end products (AGEs). AGEs weaken and damage collagen and elastin, causing the skin to lose firmness and elasticity. As a result, sagging skin and wrinkles appear more quickly.

While glycation is a natural part of ageing, excessive sugar consumption significantly accelerates the process. Over time, AGEs can also damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and neurological complications.

Triggers Skin Inflammation

Sugar can also fuel inflammation, which is a major contributor to poor skin health. High sugar intake increases the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemicals that promote inflammation and skin irritation.

These cytokines can damage collagen and elastin, leading to sagging, wrinkles, and other visible signs of ageing. Inflammation can also aggravate existing skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and eczema. People who consume high amounts of sugar may notice increased redness, irritation and frequent breakouts.

Causes Insulin Resistance, Leading To Skin Problems

Excessive sugar consumption can make the body resistant to insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. When insulin resistance develops, the body needs to produce more insulin to maintain normal blood sugar.

This hormonal imbalance can trigger several skin issues. It may increase oil production, leading to acne. It can also contribute to hirsutism, characterised by excessive facial or body hair, particularly in women, and melasma, which appears as dark patches on the skin.

Insulin resistance is also associated with serious health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

The bottom line is that reducing sugar intake can help protect your skin, slow premature ageing, and lower the risk of long-term health problems. A balanced diet rich in whole foods supports both overall well-being and healthy skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.