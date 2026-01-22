The Real Reason Some Diets Work For Others But Not For You, Explains Nutritionist

Losing weight can sometimes feel like a challenge. Not only do you have to give up junk food, eat nutritious meals and hit the gym regularly, but you also need to be consistent and stay patient. Much like workouts, diet also plays a crucial role in shedding those extra pounds and getting back in shape. But did you know that not every type of diet suits everyone? If you have been eating clean and still can't seem to lose weight, this may be the reason.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has recently posted a video on Instagram speaking on the matter. “Ever noticed how one person drops 3-4 kilos on a diet, and you do not even lose half a kilo? That is not a lack of effort. This is Nutrigenomics: how your body reacts to food based on your genetic makeup,” she shares in the caption.

As per the nutritionist, genetic makeup refers to your metabolism, digestion and nutrient needs. For example, some people may feel energetic after having carbs. On the other hand, carbs may cause bloating in a few others. “So it's very important that an ideal diet should be personalised,” emphasises the health expert. She recommends observing “what makes you feel lighter, more energetic, comfortable and focused” as these are how your “body signals you” about what you should and shouldn't incorporate into your dietary regimen.

In conclusion, Agarwal reveals that “there's no universal ‘best diet.' Your DNA already knows what works for you. You just need to start observing your body instead of copying someone else's plate.”

Previously, Nmami Agarwal advocated certain subtle and sustainable approaches to health. “2026 is not about doing more for your health. It's about doing the right things consistently,” she wrote in the caption.

4 Nutrition Tips For 2026

1. Gut health is not just probiotics. It is about daily food diversity.

2. Normal haemoglobin doesn't always mean iron sufficiency. Ferritin matters.

3. Feeling “full” isn't the goal. Stable blood sugar is.

4. This year, shift the focus from trends to fundamentals.

So, instead of simply chasing every new diet you see on the internet, you must take a step back and listen to your body first.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.