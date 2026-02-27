Arjun Chaal Can Boost Heart Health: Nutritionist Lists All Health Benefits

In recent years, more people are going back to traditional herbs for daily wellness. Instead of relying only on supplements, many are exploring Ayurvedic ingredients that have been used for generations. One such ingredient that often comes up in heart health conversations is Arjun Chaal.

Arjun Chaal comes from the bark of the Arjun tree. In Ayurveda, it has been valued mainly for supporting heart function. But today, it is being discussed not just as a remedy, but as part of a preventive lifestyle.

Nmami Agarwal, in an Instagram post, talks about the “potent benefits of Arjun Chaal.” She describes it as more than just a herbal remedy and highlights how it may support overall wellness.

Here are some benefits of Arjun Chaal Agarwal shares in her post:

1. Heart Health Support

Arjun Chaal is known for its role in supporting cardiovascular health. It is rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage. According to the post, it may help strengthen heart muscles and promote overall cardiac well-being.

2. Blood Pressure Balance

Managing blood pressure is important for long-term health. The nutritionist explains that Arjun Chaal may act as a natural ally in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels when combined with a balanced lifestyle.

3. Cholesterol Support

If cholesterol levels are a concern, Arjun Chaal is traditionally known to help support better balance. While it is not a replacement for medical care, it may contribute to a more heart-friendly profile when used correctly.

4. Antioxidant Protection

Free radicals can increase oxidative stress in the body. The antioxidant properties of Arjun Chaal may help neutralise this stress and support overall health.

Nmami Agarwal also shares simple ways to include Arjun Chaal in daily routine:

Decoction: Boil the bark, strain and drink it in the morning.

Boil the bark, strain and drink it in the morning. Herbal Tea: Add it to your regular herbal tea blend.

Add it to your regular herbal tea blend. Powder Form: Mix Arjun Chaal powder with water or add it to meals.

Mix Arjun Chaal powder with water or add it to meals. Tablets: For convenience, ready-made tablets are available for cardiovascular support.

The expert also mentions that Arjun Chaal is part of a holistic approach that includes good food, movement and regular check-ups.

As always, anyone with existing heart conditions or on medication should speak to a doctor before adding new herbs. Nature offers many tools. The key is using them wisely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.