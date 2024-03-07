5 Ways Sugar Harms Your Body: Know How Much You Should Eat Per Day

Excessive sugar consumption is linked with a higher risk of developing heart disease

Fitness enthusiasts or those following a restricted diet usually quit sugar. The amount and form of sugar you consume can affect its impact on your overall health. Sugar is not your biggest enemy. However, too much sugar is. Excess sugar consumption can make you gain weight, age faster and increase the risk of several conditions. So, how much sugar can you safely consume in a day? What is the best form of sugar? What should be avoided? Let's find out.

First, let's look at the side effects of consuming too much sugar:

Consuming too much sugar can make you gain weight

Excessive sugar consumption is linked with a higher risk of developing heart disease

High-sugar diets are also linked with acne, fast ageing and other skin issues

Your overall risk of developing type-2 diabetes also increases

High-sugar foods can also drain your energy levels

How much sugar should you consume

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal answered a few questions about sugar consumption.

"Keep an eye on your daily sugar intake, be aware of hidden sugars in some foods, and opt for healthier alternatives like fruits and dark chocolate," she mentioned in the post.

She further added that women are advised to limit their daily sugar intake to no more than 25 grams. Men should keep their daily sugar consumption below 38 grams.

"These recommendations help reduce the risk of health issues associated with excessive sugar intake, such as obesity and diabetes," she highlighted.

Hidden sugar to be avoided

Sugar is not just the white sugar in your kitchen or your favourite dessert. Many processed foods, especially sauces, dressings and beverages, can contain hidden sugars. Sodas and packed juices are also loaded with liquid sugar.

What should be done?

Here are some tips from the expert to consume sugar safely:

"Check nutrition labels for terms like sucrose, high fructose corn syrup, and other sweeteners that may not be immediately recognizable," she explained.

Avoid sugary snacks and choose foods with natural sugar like fruits or dark chocolate. These natural sources can provide you with other essential nutrients as well.

Make hydration more enjoyable with fruit-infused water. It will help you reduce sugar cravings.

If you have a sweet tooth, consider a dessert hack that combines taste and health. Some healthy options are yogurt with berries, fruit salad, dried fruits, sweet potato and more.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.