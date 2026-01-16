7 Low-Intensity Cardio Exercises That You Can Do At Home

With cold waves sweeping across north and central India and lowering air quality, people prefer staying at home. However, staying at home doesn't mean you can't exercise. There are several exercises that you can do at home without equipment. Moreover, home workouts are getting popular as it gives people flexibility. Low-intensity cardio is one such form of exercise that can be done at home. This involves aerobic exercises which are performed at a moderate pace while keeping your heart rate at 50-70% of its maximum.

These exercises are a contrast to high-intensity workouts as it emphasises sustained effort over short bursts and using oxygen efficiently to burn fat while also reducing joint stress. Low-intensity cardio exercises reduce the risk of heart disease and help in weight management by aiding fat oxidation and improving metabolism. It can also improve mood via endorphins, boost circulation for recovery, and lower inflammation without fatigue. Here are some low-intensity cardio exercises that you can do at home.

Low-Intensity Cardio Exercises

1. Marching in Place

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and begin marching by lifting knees alternately at a comfortable pace, swinging your arms naturally. This move mimics walking but intensifies cardio due to sustained motion. It also engages your core and legs for better circulation. Aim for 1-2 minutes continuously, add shoulder rolls backward for upper body activation. This can also improve posture and reduce tension after prolonged sitting.

2. Knee Raises with Taps

Lift one knee toward your chest while tapping it with the opposite hand and alternating sides in a rhythmic flow. This targets hip flexors and obliques, improving balance and coordination without jumping. Perform 8-12 reps per side and then progress to higher lifts as your stamina improves. This exercise is gentle on knees but effective for fat-burning.

3. Front Kicks

Stand in one place firmly and kick one leg forward with a bent knee. Extend the foot flexed and pointed upward before lowering. Alternate legs for 8-12 reps and keep the movements controlled to avoid strain. This exercise strengthens quads and improves flexibility. It also serves as a low-impact alternative to running by improving blood flow and leg endurance.

4. V-Steps

Step one foot diagonally outward, followed by the other to form a wide V-shape, then return to centre. Repeat 8-12 times. You can also raise the same-side arm for added resistance. It works the inner and outer thighs while providing steady cardio, which is ideal for toning without equipment or space.

5. Speed Ball Arms with March

Stack arms at shoulder height and rotate them rapidly in circles. First one direction then the other for 10-20 seconds each, while marching in place. This upper-body focused exercise spikes heart rate, combining arm endurance with lower-body cardio. There's no weights needed for this workout, the motion builds shoulder mobility and metabolic rate.

6. Touch Down and Reach

Bend knees into a squat to reach arms toward the floor, then rise while tapping shoulders and reaching overhead. Flow through 8-12 reps. This stretch-cardio hybrid tones arms, core, and glutes, improving spinal flexibility and oxygen uptake. You can also perform seated variations to keep it accessible. This helps to burn fat efficiently during home sessions.

7. Star Jacks

This is similar to jumping jacks but the impact is less. Step feet wide while raising arms sideways, then return to start. Avoid jumping for low-impact. Do 8-12 reps. It increases your heart rate modestly, improves coordination and mood through endorphin release.

Perform these exercises in 20-30 minute circuits, resting 15-30 seconds between each one for improved benefits like sustained energy burn and recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.