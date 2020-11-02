This Low Intensity Full Body Workout Is Perfect For A Lazy Monday- Try It Now!

This low intensity workout requires minimal equipment

Highlights This workout can be done with minimal equipment

It includes low intensity exercises

It can be done on days you feel low on energy

It's a Monday which is also marked by the beginning of a new month. Many of you may be kickstarting the month with new fitness goals, or simply resuming your workout and fitness routine. But if for some of you, this Monday is marked by surprisingly low levels of motivation and energy, then here's a workout you can do without worrying too much. On days when you feel low on energy or feel demotivated, low intensity workouts can be of great help.

Low intensity workout for low energy days

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram share a full low intensity workout that you can do anytime, anywhere. "I also have days where I don't have any motivation for a workout, - especially if it's high intensity - but I know I never regret working out, and getting my body moving feels so good," Itsines shares in the caption of her post.

Also read: Rest And Recovery: This 8-Exercise Recovery Routine Can Help In Getting Rid Of Aches And Pains After Workout

Speaking about the low intensity full body workout, she adds that it is perfect for days when one does not have the energy to perform a high-intensity session. There are time when one does not want to miss a workout but also do something that matches their energy level at a a particular day.

This workout can be beneficial for low- energy days. After all, light exercise is better than no exercise at all!

The workout is divided in two sets with three exercises each. You need to do 2 laps of each set.

Set 1

Foot Lift & Extend - 16 reps (8 per side)

Glute Kickback - 16 reps (8 per side)

Hip Abduction (Seated) - 15 reps

Try doing 2 laps.

Set 2

Hover Leg Extension - 12 reps (6 per side)

Push-Up (Knees) - 12 reps

Shoulder Press - 12 reps

Try doing 2 laps.

Also read: Get A Flat Tummy With This Advanced 30-Minute Abs Workout - You Need No Equipment!

The best part about this workout is that it can be done anytime, anywhere. All you need is a pair of dumbells and resistance bands. While dumbbells can be swapped with water bottles or milk cartons filled with water or sand, the resistant band exercise can be replaced with side planks. You can also do hip abduction with no equipment.

The idea is to understand that light workout or low intensity workout is better than no workout. If this Monday and the beginning of a new month has been slightly low on energy for you, do give this workout a try. You can do this!

Also read: 6 Effective Stretches That Can Help You Cool Down After A Workout

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.