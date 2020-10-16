6 Effective Stretches That Can Help You Cool Down After A Workout

Cool down is important to prevent muscle soreness

As you must have heard multiple times before, warm up and cool down are essentials of a complete workout. Warm up helps your body prepare for a workout by reducing body stiffness, raising body temperature and increasing blood flow to the muscles. Cool down, on the other hand, helps your body recover and relax. It helps in regulating blood flow and reduces chances of muscle soreness and injury. 10 minutes of warm up and cool down before and after your workout respectively, is important if you want to improve your overall health and fitness.

In this article, we are going to talk about cool down routine that you can easily do at your home. While it is essentially meant to be done after a workout, you can also do it on a day that you are not exercising. It can make you feel more mobile and can also help you feel more energised.

This cool down session also includes stretching exercises. These can reduce body stiffness and release tension after a long day at work.

Cool down session you can do at home

This cool down session includes a total of six exercises or say stretching exercises. Here are they:

Pecs (Chest) - 30 seconds Anterior Deltoids - 60 seconds (30 seconds per side) Glutes (90/90 Stretch) - 60 seconds (30 seconds per side) Hip Flexor & Quad - 60 seconds (30 seconds per side) Side Straddle (Stretch) - 60 seconds (30 seconds per side) Forward Fold - 30 seconds

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. While the duration for holding each exercise is mentioned with the exercise above, you can hold for longer if you feel the need of it.

You can do these stretches after your workouts every day. Try them and let us know how you feel in the comments below!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.