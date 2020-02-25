This Stretching Routine In Your Warm Up Is All You Need To Be More Flexible- Try It Today!

Warming up and stretching is important for your health and overall fitness

Flexibility might not be everyone's cup of tea. You can have flat abs and a perfectly toned body and yet some of those stretchy yoga asanas may be too difficult to do. But this doesn't mean that you don't stretch just because it is difficult for you. Stretching is important to reduce sore muscles, improve mobility and flexibility. According to celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, you need to do yoga regular just to be flexible enough. A dedicated stretching session every day before your workout is also enough to improve your flexibility.

Stretching routine to improve your flexibility

"I do stretch routines like this as part of my training to make myself as mobile as I can possibly be, and most importantly to prevent or reduce injury. That's why I feel that every woman should include a stretch routine as part of their warm up," writes Itsines in her post.

Stretching regularly can reduce the risk of injury

Warming up is important for your health and overall fitness. You need to warm up in order to prepare your body for the workout you are about to do. It helps in increasing your body temperature and helps in loosening joints while also increasing blood flow the muscles.

A 15-20 minutes of warm up before your workout can help in reducing stress on your joints and tendons. Well-lubricated joints can prepare your body to perform sudden and explosive movements at ease.

Following is the stretching routine shared by Kayla Itsines

1. Pecs (chest) - 40 seconds

2. Wide Child's Pose - 40 seconds

3. Calves and Hamstrings (hurdler) - 80 seconds (40 each side)

4. Glutes (pigeon) - 80 seconds (40 each side)

5. Hip Flexor - 80 seconds (40 each side)

6. Adductors - 40 seconds

Watch the video shared below to carefully see how each exercise is performed. This routine, when done regularly before your workout, can help you be more flexible and mobile.

