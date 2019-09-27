Stretching Is Important: Rujuta Diwekar Recommends A Few Stretching Exercises You Should Do Every Day

Stretching can improve your flexibility and balance, and reduce risk of falling

Building muscles, losing calories and getting a toned body shouldn't be your only goals. When it comes being a fitter and healthier version of yourself, stretching plays an important role. Stretching is something you all need to do on a daily basis, irrespective of your age and daily schedule. Not only does regular stretching make you more mobile, it also improves your flexibility and makes your body less stiff. Without adequate stretching, your muscles tend to become weak. It also increases your risk of joint pain, muscle strain and muscle damage.

Why is stretching important?

Did you know that sitting on a chair all day can result in tight hamstrings at the back of your thigh? This can make it more difficult for you to extend your legs and straighten your knees-the two functions that inhibit walking. According to a Harvard Health Letter, regular stretching helps in keeping your muscles long, lean and flexible - it improves your body balance and reduces chances of falling.

Stretching exercises can be done anytime, anywhere

Photo Credit: iStock

Raising awareness about stretching and some stretching exercises that you can do daily is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. On Facebook and Instagram, she shares a video of her doing some basic stretching exercises that you can do every day.

The first stretching exercise she performs is ankle stretch at the back. She gives all the instructions clearly in the video while performing it. The right form needs to be followed for performing each stretching exercise.

Watch video shared below to see how each stretching exercise needs to be done. You can do them before workout, after workout or any other time during the day.

Stretching: some facts you must know

It is important to know that you don't need to stretch every muscle in the body. The ones that are required for mobility only need to be worked out initially. Your calves, hamstrings, hip flexors, pelvis and quadriceps in the front of the thigh are areas critical for mobility.

Stretching your shoulders, neck and lower back is equally beneficial.

People with arthritis can benefit by doing stretching exercises on a daily basis. You can take the help of a physiotherapist or a doctor before starting.

It is important to maintain regularity with stretching. Doing it for one day and then skipping it for the next three days is not going to be of help. It can take a few weeks, or even months before you become flexible.

Regular stretching can improve your balance and flexibility

Photo Credit: iStock

Make sure that you hold on to a stretch for 30 seconds. Avoid bouncing to prevent injuries.

Stretching might make you feel tension in your muscles but not pain. If you experience pain during stretching, it may be because of an injury or damage to the tissue. Get it checked by a doctor in such a case.

