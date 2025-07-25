Sunaina Roshan Shares Her Mobility And Stretching Routine Before Exercise

Stretching and mobility are often overlooked in the hustle for muscle. However, adopting these underappreciated techniques has been nothing short of life-changing for fitness devotee Sunaina Roshan. In a recent Instagram video, film producer and influencer Sunaina Roshan demonstrated her mobility and stretching movements that have completely changed how her body feels, before and after workouts.

“This is the routine that helps me stay,” Sunaina captioned the video that showed her performing her routine movements under the guidance of a fitness instructor.

The video shows Sunaina doing “warm-up”, that is, mobility exercises before strength training, and “cool-down,” that is, lower body stretches to wind down after the workout.

Warm-up exercise before workout

Mobility exercises should be part of a good warm-up before strength training to get your muscles and joints ready for the workout and lower your chance of injury. These exercises improve range of motion, stimulate the muscles you will be using, and increase blood flow.

Arm circles, leg swings, torso twists, hip circles, shoulder rolls, knee bends, leg lifts, are some of the warm-up mobility exercises that should be performed before intense strength training.

Cool-down exercise after workout

Cool-down exercises are essential for a safe and efficient workout recovery. They aid in reducing muscle soreness, increasing flexibility, and gradually lowering body temperature and heart rate. Light aerobic exercises like running or walking are examples, followed by static stretches that focus on the main muscle groups.

Quad stretch, hamstring stretch, shoulder stretch, knee-to-chest, triceps stretch, spinal twist, and butterfly stretch are among the common cool-down movements that should be performed post strength training exercises.

Sunaina Roshan is known for sharing insightful fitness videos on her Instagram and has become well-known for being open about her health problems and sharing her motivational story of conquering them. She often shares videos of her working out at the gym, which involves lifting weights and intense training.

In a previous Instagram post, Sunaina shared the importance of movement by claiming that engaging in physical activity increases cardiovascular health and longevity. She also highlighted that individual preferences for gym attire and equipment, such as vibrant mats and sneakers, can increase workout efficacy and enthusiasm.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.