Sunaina Roshan Explains The Importance Of Movement For Healthy Living

Physical activity is essential for preserving cardiovascular health and extending longevity. Engaging in regular physical activity, such as strength and aerobic training, has major advantages for heart health and general well-being. Film producer and influencer Sunaina Roshan echoed this view in her latest Instagram post, stating that movement is essential for long-term cardiovascular health. She also stressed that workout enthusiasm and efficacy can be boosted by personal choices for gym gear and clothing, such as colourful mats and sneakers.

In her Instagram post, Sunaina said that she likes to use mats and resistance bands for strength training and stretching.

“Movement fuels the mind and strengthens the soul. From resistance bands to bright sneakers, these are the little things that keep me going,” Sunaina captioned her post.

Talking about physical movement, Sunaina explained that physical activity prolongs longevity and improves cardiovascular fitness.

Bright colours can elevate your mood, while dark colours stand for strength and endurance, according to Sunaina.

“In the gym, I basically wear any colour. If I'm probably feeling dull, I'll wear a bright color sneaker,” Sunaina said.

“If I'm feeling all like charged up, I'll wear a black because that shows strength,” she added.

Speaking of personal gym routine, Sunaina uses a treadmill for cardio and alternates between resistance exercise with weights. She prefers different shoes for better grip when doing cardio as opposed to weightlifting, and recently purchased vibrant trainers to boost motivation.

Her favourite is gym ma. It is important for post-workout stretches and cooldowns, and aids in strength training, particularly for the glutes. A resistance band is Sunaina's other go-to tool on days when lifting weights does not seem as attractive.

Sunaina Roshan has gained notoriety for being candid about her health issues and sharing her inspirational tale of overcoming them. She previously stated that attaining fitness requires both mental and physical strength, emphasising that inner strength is just as important as external effort.

She added that fitness is often linked with heavy lifting and intense training, but the real world is full of challenges and perseverance that are not often visible. It involves adopting an optimistic mindset, maintaining self-control, and embracing the hidden paths to progress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.