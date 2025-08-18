Sunaina Roshan Shares A Five-Minute Body-Mind Reset Ritual To Beat Stress Instantly

In today's fast-paced world, moments of overwhelm are inevitable. Constant digital updates, personal obligations and work pressures can quickly wear a person down physically and mentally. However, fitness enthusiast Sunaina Roshan believes that a quick and mindful five-minute body-mind reset could be the ideal remedy for daily stress.

According to Sunaina Roshan, the routine consists of a set of simple activities that can be performed anytime and anywhere to help calm the body and refocus the mind. It starts with deep, slow breathing, which has been shown to improve oxygen flow, lower heart rate and reduce anxiety.

"Next time it all feels a bit much, step away for five minutes and try this routine, or any ritual that calms you. And remind yourself, it's okay to feel overwhelmed sometimes and become the Unbreakable You," Ms Roshan writes in the caption.

"I breathe slow, deep breaths, focusing on my heartbeats," she says in her recent Instagram post.

This is followed by a cup of peppermint tea, which stimulates the senses and has physiological benefits. Peppermint is a popular choice for stress reduction because of its relaxing scent and gentle muscle-relaxing effects. "Then I make myself a cup of peppermint tea that itself alone makes me feel calm," Ms Roshan says.

The tea ritual is followed by a revitalising face mist. This seemingly small sensory reset can stimulate the senses and create a cooling effect on the skin, providing a quick boost. Like splashing cool water on the face after a long day, the soft mist also tells the brain it's time to unwind and recharge.

"I do a face mist that refreshes, cools me down. And it's a small reset for my senses too," Ms Roshan adds.

The final step is journaling, which helps eliminate mental clutter and organise thoughts. Writing down emotions, concerns, or even just simple daily expressions of gratitude can ease emotional strain, improve clarity and promote self-control. Journaling has been repeatedly linked to reduced stress, elevated mood and better emotional regulation.

"So, it does not take long and it brings me back to myself. So, if you guys, you feel stressed, you must try this out. It really works," Ms Roshan concludes.

The whole reset takes just five minutes, but the benefits can last much longer. It might only take a few intentional minutes to write, breathe, sip tea and re-energise the senses after a hectic day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.