Lemongrass water is the latest wellness trend that is being followed by people seeking to gain heart health boosting properties. In the bustling ritual of the afternoon, which is the period between a heavy lunch and the evening commute, the beverage of choice is often a milky tea or a strong coffee. However, a growing body of nutritional research suggests that switching to a clear, fragrant infusion of lemongrass water might offer more than just a refreshing pause. Heart health remains a primary concern in the Indian wellness space due to a high incidence of heart health-related issues. This 'fever grass' is being re-evaluated not just as a light aromatic drink, but as a heart health-boosting ally.

Can Drinking Lemongrass Water In The Afternoon Benefit Heart Health?

Before understanding how drinking lemongrass water in the afternoon benefits heart health, let's first look at how lemongrass water is made. Lemongrass water is a simple infusion made by steeping the fresh or dried stalks of the cymbopogon plant in hot or cold water. It is known for its distinct citrussy aroma and earthy undertones. It is entirely caffeine-free, making it an ideal alternative for those looking to hydrate without the jittery side effects of traditional stimulants. Here is where lemongrass water comes from:

Historically, the heart of lemongrass cultivation lies in South Asia and Southeast Asia, with roots tracing back to the tropical landscapes of India and Sri Lanka.

In India, the plant holds deep regional significance. In Maharashtra, it is affectionately called Gawati Chaha (grass tea) and is a staple in rainy-season households.

In the Southern states, particularly Kerala, it has been cultivated for ages as a medicinal herb. Ayurveda refers to it as Bhutrin, traditionally utilised to treat fevers and digestive distress and to "purify" the blood.

This is a claim that modern cardiology is now beginning to explore through the lens of lipid management and blood pressure regulation.

5 Ways Lemongrass Water Supports Heart Health

1. Natural Blood Pressure Management

One of the most compelling reasons to sip lemongrass water in the afternoon is its impact on stable blood pressure. A landmark study published in the Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology and Research observed that individuals who consumed lemongrass tea experienced a moderate drop in blood pressure and a significantly lower heart rate.

This effect is largely attributed to citral, the primary bioactive compound in lemongrass. Citral acts as a natural vasodilator, meaning it helps to relax and widen the blood vessels, allowing blood to flow more easily and reducing the workload on the heart muscle.

2. The Diuretic Effect And Sodium Balance

An excess of sodium intake and fluid retention are major contributors to hypertension. Lemongrass is a substance that helps the body eliminate excess fluid and salt through increased urine production, also known as a natural diuretic. Encouraging the kidneys to release more urine helps the body eliminate excess sodium and water. For the afternoon drinker, this can be particularly beneficial in reducing the 'heavy' feeling or mild oedema (swelling) that often occurs after a salty lunch, thereby indirectly supporting stable blood pressure throughout the evening.

3. Cholesterol Regulation

Emerging research suggests that lemongrass extracts may help in managing a condition where people have too much fat (lipids) in their blood, particularly cholesterol and triglycerides. This condition can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke because it makes it harder for blood to flow back to the heart. This is known as hyperlipidaemia. Here is what the research says:

Animal models and preliminary human trials have shown that the herb can help lower 'bad' LDL cholesterol levels.

And the antioxidants present in the stalks, specifically chlorogenic acid and isoorientin.

These antioxidants help prevent the oxidation of cholesterol in the bloodstream, which is a critical step in preventing the formation of plaque in the arteries (atherosclerosis).

4. Anti-Inflammatory Shield

Chronic inflammation is now recognised as a leading driver of heart disease. Lemongrass is rich in plant compounds, known as polyphenols, that stop the release of inflammatory markers in the body. By reducing systemic inflammation, lemongrass water helps maintain the health of the endothelium, the thin membrane lining the inside of the heart and blood vessels, ensuring it remains flexible and resilient.

5. Stress Reduction And The Heart-Brain Axis

The "afternoon slump" is often accompanied by rising cortisol levels as work deadlines loom. This elevated stress is a direct risk factor for heart palpitations and long-term cardiac strain. Lemongrass has well-documented anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) properties. The act of drinking the infusion, combined with the aromatherapy benefits of its citrus scent, can lower cortisol levels, providing a calming effect that protects the heart from stress-induced spikes.

Why the Afternoon Timing Matters

While lemongrass can be enjoyed at any time, the afternoon is strategically optimal for heart health. This is the period when digestion is in full swing. Because lemongrass aids in preventing bloating and supporting gut health, it reduces the physical stress that a sluggish digestive system can place on the circulatory system. Furthermore, replacing a second or third cup of caffeine with lemongrass water ensures sleep quality, another pillar of heart health. Through this simple switch, people should not compromise on their precious sleep later that night.

Lemongrass water is more than a fragrant trend; it is a scientifically backed tool for heart health maintenance. For the health-conscious person, integrating this ancient Indian herb into a daily afternoon routine offers a simple, low-cost, and effective way to support the heart's long-term health.

