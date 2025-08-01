Sunaina Roshan Shares Stretch Routine For Shoulder Mobility And Back Pain Relief

Fitness enthusiast Sunaina Roshan is back with another wellness tip on Instagram. This time, she is encouraging people not to skip one of the most overlooked parts of a workout - stretching. "It's easy to skip this part, it doesn't feel as exciting as the actual workout," Ms Roshan writes in the caption. "But this routine has helped me feel stronger, move better and stay consistent, especially on days when my body feels a little stiff," she adds.

Ms Roshan shares a video demonstrating her routine, designed to improve upper-body mobility, enhance flexibility and ease stiffness. She encourages those who often skip stretching to make it a regular part of their workouts.

"It doesn't take much, but it adds a lot," she says, adding, "If you've been brushing past your warm-ups or cool-downs, maybe give this a try and stay."

The video begins with Ms Roshan performing shoulder rotations using a stretcher band to open up the shoulder joints. This movement is especially helpful for people dealing with tight shoulders, as it improves mobility and flexibility.

Another stretch in the routine is designed to relieve back pain. In this exercise, Ms Roshan lies down on a mat with one leg straight and the other bent at the knee, crossing it over to the opposite side. With her arms extended on either side, she gently twists her upper body. This helps alleviate stiffness in the lower back.

Ms Roshan then does half crunches using a foam roller placed under her upper back, followed by a gentle arm stretch to cool down and restore flexibility.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, continues to inspire many with her dedication to wellness and her openness about reversing Grade 3 fatty liver through consistent effort and lifestyle changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.