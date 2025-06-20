Sunaina Roshan Says Fitness Isn't Just About Physical Strength, It's A Mental Game

Maintaining consistency in training, overcoming physical challenges, and pushing through discomfort all demand more than just physical strength; they require mental resilience and the ability to stay focused despite setbacks. True fitness isn't just about the body; it's about cultivating a strong mindset built on motivation, discipline, and perseverance. Echoing this very sentiment, producer and vlogger Sunaina Roshan shared in her latest Instagram post that fitness is as much a mental game as it is a physical one, stressing that achieving goals takes inner strength just as much as outer effort.

"I feel it's more about discovering your resilience and pushing beyond limits," Sunaina writes in the caption of the post.

In her latest Instagram video, Sunaina says that though fitness is often linked with strenuous exercise and heavy lifting, the real world involves hardships and tenacity that aren't usually visible. It is about developing a positive outlook, staying disciplined, and accepting the path of growth, both visible and invisible.

"It's the mindset, the discipline, the quiet choice to show up even when it's hard. It's patience, it's progress you don't always see right away," Sunaina says in the video, where she can be seen working out in a gym set-up.

According to Sunaina, a solid mental viewpoint is necessary for success. Discipline is essential; it is about deciding to show up despite setbacks, fatigue, and quitting temptations.

Progress takes time, so results might not be seen immediately. Every little accomplishment is a positive step. Progress, no matter the size, should be valued even if it happens slowly.

Sunaina concludes the video by saying that every small effort contributes to building resilience, so keep pushing forward and maintain your unbreakable spirit!

Sunaina Roshan is known for being open about her health issues and her motivational story of conquering them. She has been candid about her struggles with brain tuberculosis, fatty liver disease, and cervical cancer. She has also been outspoken about her fitness journey and uses social media to share exercise and nutrition tips.

Sunaina Roshan previously discussed food cravings and said that she manages them by eating every 2 or 2.5 hours. She added that when you are starving, you will inevitably eat unhealthy foods like cakes and pastries that do not suit you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.